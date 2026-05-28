Todd Blanche Vows to Arrest Anti-ICE Fanatic Who Said He’d Kill Officer's Family

A radical leftist rioter outside the Newark, N.J., Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility who repeatedly screamed on camera that he was going to murder an officer's entire family will soon be arrested, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche promised.

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It seems as if every day brings a new violent assault or assassination threat from a deranged leftist, and yet Democrats just keep doubling down on the rhetoric, gloating over the chaos they cause. Below you can see, as part of the Fox News clip, the criminal rioter shrieking to an ICE officer, “I’ll kill your whole f***ing family. Your whole f***ing family is dead. Your children, your wife, all dead. I have your face, motherf***er, you're dead. Dead!” All around the criminal, his fellow rioters are attacking federal officers.

🚨“WE WILL FIND HIM.”



Acting AG @DAGToddBlanche responds after an individual allegedly threatened to murder an I.C.E. officer, his wife, and children.



Todd Blanche says threats against law enforcement families cross a line — and federal prosecutors are treating it as a serious… pic.twitter.com/X58oKlCUxN — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) May 28, 2026

As Fox host Will Cain dryly commented in response to the criminal’s last threat, “We all have his face.” Blanche immediately responded, “Yeah, so do we. And, look, that's a federal crime," referring to the threat.

Blanche continued, “And not only threatening the ICE officer, but think about how disgusting this individual is, threatening his family and his children with death. What is this man [the officer] doing? He's just doing his job standing there. And so, this, again, that is disgusting, though, what you just showed. And we see his face.”

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Blanche emphatically ended, “I promise you, we will find him [the rioter]. And when we find him, we will arrest him, because it is a crime not only to threaten law enforcement, but, not surprisingly, to threaten their family as well.”

The acting attorney general was referring to 18 U.S. Code § 115, which states:

Whoever— (A)assaults, kidnaps, or murders, or attempts or conspires to kidnap or murder, or threatens to assault, kidnap or murder a member of the immediate family of a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime under section 1114 of this title; or (B)threatens to assault, kidnap, or murder, a United States official, a United States judge, a Federal law enforcement officer, or an official whose killing would be a crime under such section, with intent to impede, intimidate, or interfere with such official, judge, or law enforcement officer while engaged in the performance of official duties, or with intent to retaliate against such official, judge, or law enforcement officer on account of the performance of official duties, shall be punished as provided in subsection (b).

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That subsection provides for at least a fine and, if assault was involved, possibly jail time ranging from one to 30 years in prison, depending on the severity of the assault. The criminal who threatened to kill the ICE officer’s family might be facing jail time if he, like many of those around him, had physical contact with the officer. Expect to hear more on this story when the Justice Department catches up with the criminal.

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