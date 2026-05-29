The Morning Briefing: Hide Your Kids — Pride Month Is Almost Here

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. For directions to the Funnel Cake Fiesta, please see Qurlene in the quonset hut behind the seasonal gecko enclosure.
June is almost upon us, which means that the Rainbow Mafia will spend 30 days going even more out of its way to show us how intolerant people who preach tolerance all of the time can be. As the days get warmer, we'll need to keep an eye on both the UV and insufferability levels.
Since President Trump's return to the White House last year, much progress has been made in rolling back a lot of woke LGBTQ++WHATEVER insanity. Leftists are relentless, though, and are always looking for ways to intensify their efforts in the culture wars.
Unfortunately, they are still seeking out battle grounds for the culture wars that are filled with children.
This is from my Townhall colleague Julia Cassidy:
With June on the horizon, the Pride Month festivities are once again in full swing. School districts across the country are hosting many of them. In Columbus, OH, the largest school district is partnering with the Columbus Education Association to host a pride parade that affirms and celebrates radical transgender ideology and perversion.
Worse, they are inviting the entire school community, including its students, as young as three or four, to attend with their families and teachers. Imagine what's happening in the classroom.
It's time for one of my frequent reminders that our children need to be safe from the Department of Education. It needs to be abolished and public education needs to be completely retooled. Oh, and teachers' unions are evil.
Here's more from Julia's post:
The Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade, titled "Until We're All Free," is scheduled for June 20 and is described as representing an act of "courageous visibility."
Free from what, exactly? The rhetoric of the LGBTQ people does not match reality. I would like a list of what any of the letters aren't free to do. The "courageous visibility" line is utter stupidity. Pride parades have been going on since Richard Nixon's first term in the Oval Office. After more than half a century of dudes in harnesses and garish drag queens in rainbow makeup marching down the street, trust me, they're visible.
When people talk about the radical American left going too far, the Pride Mob's obsession with young kids, along with the nonsense about still being in the shadows would be exhibits 1 and 1A. It gets worse:
This is insane...— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2026
Boston Public Library (@BPLBoston) is hosting NINETEEN drag queen story time events for CHILDREN during Pride Month.
THESE are three drag queens who will be reading to YOUR children.
They mock Jesus's crucifixion, post hyper-s*xualized photos, and perform lap… pic.twitter.com/m3uUdz0Dmw
None of this is actually about tolerance, of course. It's all part of the left's "you will be made to care" agenda. It's about forcing things on people, which is rich coming from people who complain about being bullied. They do things like drag queen story hours to trigger reactions that they can call intolerant because leftists will not let go of their victimhood.
As Matt wrote yesterday, they're doubling down on the insanity this year. We all know that no prominent Democrats will speak out against any of it. Some Dems say that they know they need to rein in their radical fringe in order to win back flyover country voters. The reality is, however, that the Democrats' radical fringe is mainstream. They want drag queens hanging around with kindergarten kids because that is now a key component of their indoctrination efforts.
I'm a Roman Catholic, and June is the Month of the Sacred Heart for us. We had it first, so I'm going to focus on that and see just how tolerant the lefties are about it.
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
Lynn N. will start us off:
Long time reader, first time writer. When I read your briefing this morning, I loved your description of DOCTOR Mama Jill praising pedo Joe’s debate performance looking like a mom praising her toddler for pooping in the potty for the first time. Shortly after reading, I happened to see a clip of it on TV. As she was doing that, I noticed the expression on his face It fit the description perfectly, the wide clueless grin spoke for itself. Keep up the great work
Thank you for being a regular, Lynn! Jill Biden is a horrible human being and a complete phony. Nobody is buying this garbage from her stupid book. She was getting raked on Thursday by everyone for her comments, even people in the left media. It was fun to watch. Hope to hear from you again!
Sheryl V-R. will take us into the weekend:
I'm wondering if there's a potential for "Shut Up & Go Away" (SUGA) as a companion logo for MAGA? Or perhaps as with PBUH we should just start appending it to mentions of folks such as the Lightworker? Cheers!
"SUGA" is BRILLIANT, Sheryl. I really wish I'd thought of it. I do think there's some merchandising gold there.
Light week for emails, but I greatly appreciate everyone who did reach out. Have a great weekend, you whacky kids!
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