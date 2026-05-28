The Left Is Trying to Make Trump Radioactive — and It’s Failing

What do NFL quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Great American State Fair event in Washington, D.C., have in common? Two things right off the top: first, President Donald Trump’s support; and second, that both are current targets of the left’s strategy to make everything Trump touches radioactive.

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We all know the drill by now. Trump does something. The left acts like he committed a capital offense. The media and all of the various institutions of the left, including the judiciary, all do their part to try to create the perception that Trump is ruining things.

We’ve all seen how activist judges, the news media, and mobilized “anti-ICE” groups have waged a campaign to frame Trump’s enforcement of immigration law as though it were a crime in and of itself. But wait, there's more.

The left had a conniption over the White House ballroom project. It got a judge to halt construction, and now it's trying to blame Trump for the mess it is intentionally creating. The left even tried to do the same thing on Trump’s repairs to the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool. There is nothing the left would like more than to create a mess throughout Washington that would last at least through 2026 and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. Instead of coming together as Americans to celebrate our history, the left wants to ruin this once-in-a-lifetime event and blame Trump for what it is doing.

Last week, New York Giants QB Dart was asked to introduce the president of the United States at a New York event, and the left immediately seized on it as yet another opportunity to make something Trump touched radioactive.

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Its methodology is simple. After Trump does the thing – in this case, speak – the left attacks anyone who shared the stage with the president. It’s an old-fashioned pressure campaign. Squeeze the people who, optically, appear not to hate Trump. If the left can “convict” you of not hating the president, it will smear you as someone who presumably supports everything the man has ever done, everything he’s ever said, and everything the left has made up about him. All of it.

Then they go to anyone associated with someone like Dart to see if they still support Dart. In his case, it could be teammates, coaches, sponsors, or even agents. In terms of character assassination, it’s all-out war for the left. Take no prisoners.

The goal is to get anyone who may have been even temporarily associated with Trump to come out and publicly apologize or distance themselves from the president.

The sports media immediately took the lead on creating controversy around Dart’s introduction of Trump at that event, pestering people throughout the Giants organization about it — so much so that Dart had to explain his side of the story during a team meeting. Keep in mind, an NFL player introducing the president is neither controversial nor something that should be controversial. If it is, it’s because the controversy was manufactured

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Giants linebacker Abdul Carter took the bait and commented on social media, “Thought this s##t was AI, what we doing man.” Carter had no idea that he himself was a victim of leftist manipulation when he posted this. That said, not long after his post, he followed up by saying he talked to Dart, man-to-man, and it’s all good.

So, is this sort of thing having the left’s desired effect?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has shattered the NFL record for most jerseys sold in a single day, moving roughly 277,000 units. This comes just days after he introduced President Trump at a New York rally.



I thought he ruined his career and everyone hated him now? 😂 — Pamela Hensley🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) May 24, 2026

Apparently not. Carter may have taken the bait, but the public is not. Politically, Trump-endorsed candidates have been killing it in the primaries by huge margins, indicating that the country is still way into Trump — more than the media would ever have you believe.

And so, we’re now about to go full steam into a summer of America 250 celebrations. What could go wrong, right?

You have to know going in that the left has plans to destroy anything and everything related to it. Which brings me to that Great American State Fair planned for Washington in June. A bunch of musical artists had been lined up to perform at the event. People like C+C Music Factory, Flo Rida, Vanilla Ice, Bret Michaels, the Commodores, Martina McBride, and Milli Vanilli.

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Right on cue, after already committing to perform at the event, some of the acts are pulling out. We can only guess that it’s the result of someone getting to them — reaching out to pressure them into cancelling. I mean, they already knew Trump is the president, and as president, he’s the host of the anniversary festivities. This was not a surprise. They already knew the event will be in the heart of the most political town in the country. And yet, McBride decides to drop out at this stage of the game, citing “partisanship” as her concern. Really? Is celebrating America with the president now a partisan thing?

This is not McBride’s first rodeo. She knew the situation when she first agreed to perform in Washington. What’s changed? In cases like this there’s always the stated reason and the real reason. I doubt we’ll ever learn of her real reasons.

For the left, this is mission accomplished. McBride, the Commodores, and Milli Vanilli have already cancelled. That’s a win-win, because they were able to impact Trump’s plans for the show itself, and they were able to use the cancellations in the current news cycle to help create the perception that Trump is radioactive.

Here's the problem: McBride and the others are making the same mistake the left and others have been making since 2015 – underestimating Trump. And in McBride’s case, it could hurt her, economically speaking.

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Does she really think this will help her with her country music fan base? It won’t. Country music fans, for the most part, are some of the most patriotic people in the country. And they are gearing up for America 250 this summer. With or without McBride and has-beens like the Commodores, the show will go on, and it will be fantastic.

The efforts to make Trump radioactive will fail. Just as Jaxson Dart’s jersey sales went through the roof, expect the Great American State Fair to now be an even bigger hit. Those artist cancellations will give the event free publicity, leading to a packed house. New acts will step up to replace the faint of heart, and Washington will be hopping like it hasn’t before.

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