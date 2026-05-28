Go Marco! It's Your Birthday! (And You're the Most Popular Man in the GOP)

Sarah Anderson | 4:55 PM on May 28, 2026
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Today, Thursday, May 28, is Secretary of State Marco Rubio's 55th birthday. I hadn't planned on marking the occasion, but everyone else in the media and politics seems to be, and our managing editor Chris Queen jokingly suggested I join them. And if you've been reading my articles for the last year and a half, you know I never pass up a chance to say good things about the most popular man in the Republican Party.

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Oh yeah, it's true. Even CNN admits it.  

According to the network's poll analyst, Harry Enten, earlier this week, "Marco Rubio is really, really, really popular with Republicans." The only Republican currently polling more popular is Donald Trump himself.  

He added, "His chances to be the Republican nominee in 2028 are up like a rocket taking off from Cape Canaveral."  

Enten was referring to favorability odds from Kalshi, which showed Rubio with an 11% chance of becoming the GOP nominee in January — that number has jumped to 30% in May.  

According to Quinnipiac, Rubio also has the highest approval rating of any cabinet member at 40%, but Vice President JD Vance is not far behind at 39%. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth follows at 34%, and FBI Director Kash Patel is at 30%.  

Other polls show Rubio and Vance neck and neck for a 2028 primary. Emerson College, for example, has Vance with 36% support of Republican voters, while Rubio is close behind with about 35%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley each have 5%. Around 15% are undecided. What's notable about that, however, is the shift. In February, the same poll showed Vance with a whopping 52% of support and Rubio with just 20%.  

I suppose being favored to become the most powerful man in the world, a position you've been working toward most of your life, is one of the best birthday presents a guy can receive, but we're still a good ways out from that, so I'm going to shut up about 2028 now. Let's get through the midterms first.  

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On a personal note, I'd like to say that if it wasn't for Rubio, I wouldn't know nearly as much about Latin American politics as I do, nor would I have the career that I have. So, I'm forever grateful for that and do hope he has the best of days.  

Anyway, this wasn't meant to be a serious post. Let's just wish a "Happy Birthday" to our dear Secretary of State. Now, enjoy these X posts:   

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote: The Secretary of State Is Cool, and the MSM Is Having a Meltdown Over It. The State Department showcased that "cool" factor in a birthday video today: 

Looks like some White House staff threw him a little party: 

Lots of members of Congress have wished Rubio a happy birthday, but this post from Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) was my favorite. I told Chris that they look like an overly enthusiastic couple who is ready to sell you a timeshare.  

Rapper Nicki Minaj had some birthday love for Rubio: 

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The U.S. Embassy in Cuba did too:  

And, of course, we couldn't let the day pass without the meme:  

Here are few more birthday wishes for the secretary from various VIPs: 

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS FLORIDA MARCO RUBIO POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY WHITE HOUSE

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