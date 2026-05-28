Go Marco! It's Your Birthday! (And You're the Most Popular Man in the GOP)

Today, Thursday, May 28, is Secretary of State Marco Rubio's 55th birthday. I hadn't planned on marking the occasion, but everyone else in the media and politics seems to be, and our managing editor Chris Queen jokingly suggested I join them. And if you've been reading my articles for the last year and a half, you know I never pass up a chance to say good things about the most popular man in the Republican Party.

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Oh yeah, it's true. Even CNN admits it.

According to the network's poll analyst, Harry Enten, earlier this week, "Marco Rubio is really, really, really popular with Republicans." The only Republican currently polling more popular is Donald Trump himself.

He added, "His chances to be the Republican nominee in 2028 are up like a rocket taking off from Cape Canaveral."

Enten was referring to favorability odds from Kalshi, which showed Rubio with an 11% chance of becoming the GOP nominee in January — that number has jumped to 30% in May.

According to Quinnipiac, Rubio also has the highest approval rating of any cabinet member at 40%, but Vice President JD Vance is not far behind at 39%. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth follows at 34%, and FBI Director Kash Patel is at 30%.

Other polls show Rubio and Vance neck and neck for a 2028 primary. Emerson College, for example, has Vance with 36% support of Republican voters, while Rubio is close behind with about 35%. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley each have 5%. Around 15% are undecided. What's notable about that, however, is the shift. In February, the same poll showed Vance with a whopping 52% of support and Rubio with just 20%.

I suppose being favored to become the most powerful man in the world, a position you've been working toward most of your life, is one of the best birthday presents a guy can receive, but we're still a good ways out from that, so I'm going to shut up about 2028 now. Let's get through the midterms first.

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On a personal note, I'd like to say that if it wasn't for Rubio, I wouldn't know nearly as much about Latin American politics as I do, nor would I have the career that I have. So, I'm forever grateful for that and do hope he has the best of days.

Anyway, this wasn't meant to be a serious post. Let's just wish a "Happy Birthday" to our dear Secretary of State. Now, enjoy these X posts:

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote: The Secretary of State Is Cool, and the MSM Is Having a Meltdown Over It. The State Department showcased that "cool" factor in a birthday video today:

Looks like some White House staff threw him a little party:

Lots of members of Congress have wished Rubio a happy birthday, but this post from Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) was my favorite. I told Chris that they look like an overly enthusiastic couple who is ready to sell you a timeshare.

Happy birthday to my good friend and America’s top diplomat, @SecRubio! Florida is proud to call you one of our own. Even prouder watching you put America First on the world stage. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/noryXB8wJf — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) May 28, 2026

Rapper Nicki Minaj had some birthday love for Rubio:

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Standing in the middle of 2 legends.



Wishing you a VERY Happy Birthday 🎉 @SecRubio pic.twitter.com/Sg7GCLvo67 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Cuba did too:

Happy Birthday @SecRubio!



Sabían que hoy es el cumpleaños del Secretario de Estado 🇺🇸 Marco Rubio? Qué mensaje le mandan? https://t.co/ujslI22QGI pic.twitter.com/dT4LoWXM23 — Embajada de los Estados Unidos en Cuba (@USEmbCuba) May 28, 2026

And, of course, we couldn't let the day pass without the meme:

Happy Birthday to the best Secretary of State ever and creator of the greatest meme template of 2026 Marco Rubio 🥳🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/SVLXpZpGeI — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) May 28, 2026

Here are few more birthday wishes for the secretary from various VIPs:

Happy Birthday to our extraordinary Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, and my dear friend, @marcorubio! 🥳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tY1H02iTyN — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) May 28, 2026

Happy Birthday to a dear friend and the brilliant Secretary of State @SecRubio.



I heard it was TBT, so here are some snaps from the past. pic.twitter.com/ZtbA2VM6OE — Mario Díaz-Balart (@MarioDB) May 28, 2026

Happy Birthday to my dear friend, Secretary Marco Rubio.

For years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing your unwavering commitment to this country, your leadership in moments that mattered most, and your dedication to the values we both hold dear. Beyond the titles and… pic.twitter.com/u8iUNcjAKn — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) May 28, 2026

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Happy Birthday, @SecRubio! 🎂



Miami is proud to call you one of our own. You are the greatest Secretary of State this country has had in generations, and seeing a son of our city representing America with such strength and conviction has meant so much to our community.



Wishing… pic.twitter.com/XgPfqw30do — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) May 28, 2026

Wishing a very happy birthday to @SecRubio!



Marco is fighting to keep America safe, strong, and free, and he is doing a fantastic job. We are grateful for his commitment to the American people 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XXUohA8e5O — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 28, 2026

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