Just When You Thought the Bidens Couldn’t Go Any Lower, They Grab a Shovel and Dig Straight to Hell

“You keep on using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

—Inigo Montoya, The Princess Bride

My PJ Media colleague (and fellow Tesla bro) Matt Margolis covered the story yesterday: “Doctor” Jill Biden, the wise, compassionate, and loving wife of former President Joe Biden, told CBS News that she feared her husband had suffered a stroke — live on TV! — during his disastrous, career-ending 2024 debate with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what happened,” she claimed. “As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

Then why didn’t she help her husband?!

Look, I’m not claiming I’m the world’s greatest spouse, but if my wife were in the same room as me and I thought she suffered a stroke, I wouldn’t have sat in my seat like a ventriloquist’s dummy. And no, it wouldn’t matter if she was live on TV: When someone you love is having a stroke, time is of the essence!

Stroke.org: Quick Stroke Treatment Can Save Lives

Jefferson Health: Time Is Brain: Why It’s Important to Get Treated for Stroke ASAP

Gov.UK Blogs: Why Acting FAST When It Comes to a Stroke Is So Important

Dignity Health: Urgent Stroke Response: Timely Action Saves Lives

UChicago Medicine: Why Fast Action Is Key When Suffering a Stroke

Shore Medical Center: The Critical Role of Time in Stroke Recovery

UCI Health: Delaying Stroke Care Can Be Deadly

HealthPartners: Why Time Is Critical After a Stroke

Her husband had already had a pair of brain aneurysms. His oldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer. Joe Biden was the oldest president in U.S. history and traveled with a dedicated medical team.

Which means one of two things must be true: Either “Doctor” Jill Biden really, truly believed her 81-year-old husband (who had a personal history AND a family history of brain ailments) suffered a stroke on live TV — and then did absolutely nothing — or she’s making up this story to sell books and gain sympathy.

Advertisement

Because she sure didn’t look concerned after the debate. Instead, she tried to gaslight the audience into believing Ol’ Joe did great!

Here’s the video on “Doctor” Jill Biden’s CBS interview, plus her upbeat post-debate demeanor:

NEW: Former First Lady Jill Biden says she thought her husband was having a stroke during his 2024 debate against Donald Trump.



Jill famously boasted on stage with Joe Biden after the debate about how he did "such a great job."



"I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke,' and… pic.twitter.com/wfYBoIpxWx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2026

Positioning Biden’s on-air mental meltdown as something so inexplicably out-of-character that even his own wife thought he was having a stroke was probably “Doctor” Jill Biden’s best PR move, because what’s the alternative? Admitting that the ex-president was a broken, feeble man clutching to power — enabled by a team of liars who kept insisting he was “as sharp as ever?” Or confessing to conning the American people into believing a senile octogenarian could run the federal government until Jan. 20, 2029?

Those options are all nonstarters because they’d kill Joe Biden’s presidential legacy — something his family still cares mightily about, which is why he’s now suing to stop the Justice Department from releasing his audio tapes.

But Axios got its hands on those audio tapes in May of 2025 (“Exclusive: Prosecutor’s Audio Shows Biden’s Memory Lapses”):

Amid long, uncomfortable pauses, Joe Biden struggled to recall when his son died, when he left office as vice president, what year Donald Trump was elected or why he had classified documents he shouldn't have had, according to audio Axios obtained of his October 2023 interviews with special counsel Robert Hur. Why it matters: The newly released recordings of Biden having trouble recalling such details — while occasionally slurring words and muttering — shed light on why his White House refused to release the recordings last year, as questions mounted about his mental acuity. The audio also appears to validate Hur's assertion that jurors in a trial likely would have viewed Biden as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Partly based on that determination, Hur decided not to prosecute Biden for improper possession of classified documents, angering Republicans because Trump was facing charges in his own classified document scandal then.

Democrats and Biden's White House blasted Hur for his observations about Biden. They repeatedly insisted he was "sharp" and that Hur was politically motivated. But the audio from the five-plus hours of interviews indicates he and co-counsel Marc Krickbaum were respectful and friendly.

Advertisement

“When you guys weren’t looking, he was as sharp as a tack! Trust me! That 2024 debate performance was a total fluke! Why, it was so out-of-character, we all thought he had suffered a stroke!”

And then we clapped, cheered, and did absolutely nothing to treat his “stroke.”

Instead, the First Family immediately lied to voters about President Biden doing “a great job” on the debate stage — insisting he was ready and able to serve another four years — right until Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and George Clooney FINALLY forced Biden to step down.

Now, the former first lady is trying to rewrite the past — quite literally — with her new book, View From the East Wing: A Memoir. (I assume she received a hefty, seven-figure advance. Her husband’s memoirs were reportedly acquired for $10 million.)

It’ll fail to rewrite Joe Biden’s history, but it just might rewrite her own.

Because future historians will reevaluate “Doctor” Jill Biden’s unique place in American history. During her lifetime, she was overshadowed by the always-boisterous Donald Trump, her own husband, the Obamas, and legislative giants like Nancy Pelosi — arguably the most powerful congressperson of her generation. Throughout Joe Biden’s eight years as vice president and four years as president, “Doctor” Jill Biden was (mostly) an afterthought. Nobody paid attention to her.

That was probably a mistake.

She’s a lady of extremes: Her first husband (allegedly) killed his next wife; her second husband became leader of the Free World. (Talk about boom or bust!) And weird events — like her Secret Service agent shooting himself in the leg — always seem to follow her. She’s a magnet for drama.

Advertisement

And, possibly, a magnet for corruption: In the final hours of President Biden’s presidency, a mysterious Polymarket trader made over $300,000 by correctly “predicting” that Biden would pardon Hunter Biden, Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, and Adam Kinzinger.

It was one of two Polymarket accounts with a 100% perfect record at “predicting” Joe Biden’s presidential pardons — and both accounts, weirdly enough, shared the exact same deposit wallet.

“The odds of this happening by random chance are virtually zero,” noted Professor Joshua Mitts of Columbia Law School, who advises the Department of Justice on insider trading.

All in all, a startling portrait of “Doctor” Jill Biden emerges: She’s part Lady Macbeth, part Charles Ponzi, part Don King — a woman who reached dazzling heights on the shoulders of her husband — and she wasn’t going to surrender her power just because her husband’s brain was broken.

Even if Joe Biden’s brain were suffocating in a stroke — and time was critical — she’d rather sacrifice her husband’s long-term health and pretend everything was awesome than abandon her view from the East Wing.

Yet today, President Biden’s legacy — as well as the East Wing of the White House — has been reduced to rubble. Donald Trump tore ’em both down:

By demolishing the East Wing to create a ballroom, President Trump quietly launched one of the biggest transformations to the White House in its 233-year history, concealing plans that were far more sweeping than what he had revealed publicly.https://t.co/DMoAMPD7Sg pic.twitter.com/Izlj19XmKO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 1, 2026

Advertisement

Jill's latest excuse — that Joe's lone “senior moment” was so gosh-darn out-of-character, she feared he suffered a stroke — simply doesn’t hold water. Her own post-debate behavior, plus the indifference of Biden’s medical team, paints a picture where Biden’s senility was entirely expected by those who knew him best, and was not a shocking anomaly.

“Doctor” Jill Biden keeps using the word “stroke,” but it doesn’t mean what she thinks it means. It’s simply a word she’s using to sell books and panhandle for sympathy.

Ain’t that the way? Just when you think the Bidens couldn’t go any lower, they grab a shovel and dig straight to hell.

Recommended: John Cornyn Survived 42 Years in Politics — Until MAGA Changed the Rules

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

We need your help to succeed!

As a PJ Media VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to our behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. VIP Gold gets you the same level of “insider access” across our entire family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, and Bearing Arms). That means: More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING!

And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration.