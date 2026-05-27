Jill Biden Makes a Brutal Admission About Joe’s Disastrous Debate Night

For two years, the official Democrat Party line was that Joe Biden's catastrophic June 2024 CNN debate performance was just a bad night. A sore throat. Jet lag. Covid. Pick your excuse; the narrative from the campaign was that Biden simply had a bad night. Even his wife, Jill, praised his performance because, well…

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Anyway… it turns out that Dr. Jill wasn’t so blown away by her husband’s performance that night. In an interview with CBS News, she admitted that she thought her husband was having a stroke while it was happening.

In a newly released clip from a CBS News interview with correspondent Rita Braver, published Wednesday, Jill Biden recalls watching Joe struggle through the debate onstage opposite Donald Trump, his voice hoarse, his sentences trailing off into nothing, his presence diminished in a way that, up until that night, only conservatives were noticing.

Braver asked whether she felt "horrified" watching the man she'd spent decades vouching for fall apart on national television. Jill Biden's answer was revealing. "I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since, never," she said.

Notice what she slipped in there: "Or since."

That tidy little qualifier frames one of the most consequential public meltdowns in modern presidential history as a random, isolated episode. Nothing to see here, folks; he was totally fine after. The problem is that nobody who watched the debate, or the months that followed, believed that for a second.

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But the real gut-punch is what she says she was actually thinking as it unfolded. "I mean, as I watched it, I thought, 'Oh my god, he's having a stroke,'" she recalled. "And it scared me to death."

Related: What's He Got to Hide? Joe Biden Sues the DOJ to Keep Damaging Audio Hidden

His wife, watching from the audience, believed she might be watching her husband have a stroke in real time.

Now that, I believe.

And yet, minutes after the debate ended, Jill Biden walked out in front of a crowd and delivered one of the most cringeworthy defenses of Biden’s infirmity since Karine Jean-Pierre claimed videos of Joe Biden appearing super frail and confused were “cheap fakes.” Remember? She said, "Joe, you did such a great job answering every question! You knew all the facts," she said to him publicly, beaming.

That praise was embarrassing when it happened. In hindsight, knowing she had just spent 90 minutes terrified he was stroking out on live television, it's something else entirely. It's a window into exactly how this White House operated for years — putting performance above reality, loyalty above honesty, and spin above the American people's right to know whether their president was capable of doing the job.

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When Braver pressed Jill Biden on what actually caused the disastrous showing, she offered nothing. "I don't know what happened," she said.

NEW: Former First Lady Jill Biden says she thought her husband was having a stroke during his 2024 debate against Donald Trump.



Jill famously boasted on stage with Joe Biden after the debate about how he did "such a great job."



"I thought, 'Oh my God, he's having a stroke,' and… pic.twitter.com/wfYBoIpxWx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2026

Right. She doesn't know. Two years later, after watching her husband withdraw from the race, Jill Biden still can't explain what happened that night.

That’s weird, because Dr. Jill must be the only person in the world who can’t explain it.

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