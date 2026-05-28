We All Tell Ourselves Stories: How Fantasy Becomes Identity

Humans are natural storytellers. From the moment we wake up until we fall asleep, we are telling ourselves a story about who we are, what our life means, and where we fit in the world. Every choice we make, every memory we emphasize, every future we imagine is part of an ongoing personal narrative. Most people never realize they are doing this. They simply think they are “just living their lives.”

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This is where the trouble begins.

When we remain unaware of our own storytelling, we tend to absorb ready-made narratives from our culture. Without guardrails, these stories can, like half-tamed horses, take the bit in their teeth and run away with us.

True freedom is not the absence of all limits. Unconstrained freedom often becomes a form of slavery — to our impulses, emotions, cultural myths, and passing trends. In contrast, wisely chosen guardrails create structure, meaning, and real liberty. The central question of a well-lived life is this: Are we unconsciously living inside a borrowed or chaotic story, or are we consciously shaping a bounded, honest, and purposeful one?

Consider the sonnet

A sonnet is a 14-line poem with a strict structure. It follows a specific rhythm (a set number of beats or accents per line) and a deliberate rhyme scheme. Traditionally, it is composed of three groups of four lines (quatrains), followed by a final two-line couplet. The most powerful feature is the volta — a “turn” that usually happens around line 8 or 9, where the poem shifts direction and the deeper meaning becomes clear. An example I love is Shakespeare’s Sonnet 130, in which he pokes fun at beauty tropes:

My mistress' eyes are nothing like the sun;

Coral is far more red than her lips' red;

If snow be white, why then her breasts are dun;

If hairs be wires, black wires grow on her head.

I have seen roses damasked, red and white,

But no such roses see I in her cheeks;

And in some perfumes is there more delight

Than in the breath that from my mistress reeks.

I love to hear her speak, yet well I know

That music hath a far more pleasing sound;

I grant I never saw a goddess go;

My mistress, when she walks, treads on the ground.

And yet, by heaven, I think my love as rare

As any she belied with false compare.

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(Compare this elegance with a contemporary take on it — if you dare. I chose this randomly, and yes, it was professionally published.)

At first glance, a sonnet looks incredibly restrictive. In reality, the opposite happens. The tight form forces the writer to be more economical, more precise with word choice, and more inventive. The rhyme and meter bring lyricism and musicality. The volta — here showing up in the last two lines, declaring essentially that none of the above matters to the poet's love — demands honesty.

A whole book composed of free verse could not have said this better. The sonnet teaches us a larger truth: well-chosen boundaries do not reduce freedom. Rather, they refine and strengthen freedom. More importantly, they make freedom usable by bringing order to the chaos.

A feather in the wind

Unconstrained freedom sounds wonderful in theory: “No rules, no limits — I can do whatever I want.” But in practice, it often becomes a form of slavery. Without guardrails, a man becomes like a feather in the wind — drifting wherever the strongest emotion, trend, or cultural story blows him.

When there are no clear boundaries, personal narratives form unconsciously. A man absorbs simplified, romanticized stories from media and culture, then begins living them out without realizing it. The story quietly takes control.

Unconstrained Freedom in Action:

Updated Hippie Culture: The real hippie movement of the late 1960s was always a small minority. Hollywood romanticized it into the innocent “flower child” image, glossing over addiction, exploitation, disease, broken lives, and ultimately cases like the Manson Family. Many who lived through the era but were never actual hippies now idealize it in their later years, rewriting their own stories to cast themselves as part of that mythic counterculture.

The real hippie movement of the late 1960s was always a small minority. Hollywood romanticized it into the innocent “flower child” image, glossing over addiction, exploitation, disease, broken lives, and ultimately cases like the Manson Family. Many who lived through the era but were never actual hippies now idealize it in their later years, rewriting their own stories to cast themselves as part of that mythic counterculture. Modern Protest Movements: Many begin with “protest cosplay,” adopting the look and slogans of past movements or present ones that are exotic, trendy, or popular. Without guardrails, it shifts into “I am a heroic resistor in an epic struggle,” leading to risky escalation, injury, or faux martyrdom, as in the recent cases of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

Many begin with “protest cosplay,” adopting the look and slogans of past movements or present ones that are exotic, trendy, or popular. Without guardrails, it shifts into “I am a heroic resistor in an epic struggle,” leading to risky escalation, injury, or faux martyrdom, as in the recent cases of Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. The KKK Revival: Decades after the original group faded, it was revived in the 1920s after romanticization in popular media, spreading into areas where it had never existed before. What began as idealized cosplay ended in horror, terror, and blood.

Decades after the original group faded, it was revived in the 1920s after romanticization in popular media, spreading into areas where it had never existed before. What began as idealized cosplay ended in horror, terror, and blood. The CHAZ/CHOP autonomous zone in Seattle (2020): Promoted as unconstrained freedom — no police, no rules, a liberated society of art and mutual aid. What began as a symbolic protest quickly turned chaotic with shootings, rapes, extortion, and filth once people tried to live the fantasy as their real identity.

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In all these cases, weak or absent guardrails allow the story to run wild — often with painful consequences. Without guardrails, a man becomes controllable. Being adrift, he will cling to any narrative that seems comfortable enough, even if it was created by others.

Disciplined guardrails

Wise constraints — whether self-imposed or external — do not crush freedom. Rather, they turn chaos into clarity and raw power into something meaningful.

The sonnet above is the perfect example. Its strict structure forces the writer to be economical, precise, and honest. The guardrails prevent the work from becoming vague or self-indulgent. They give difficult truths weight, rhythm, and inevitability.

Disciplined Guardrails in Action:

Structured Poetry: Poets working in tight forms like sonnets, villanelles, or haiku usually produce sharper, more powerful work than in completely open forms.

Poets working in tight forms like sonnets, villanelles, or haiku usually produce sharper, more powerful work than in completely open forms. Sports: Basketball, soccer, and martial arts all impose strict rules. Those constraints create greatness by surfacing the best performances.

Basketball, soccer, and martial arts all impose strict rules. Those constraints create greatness by surfacing the best performances. Military Training and Craft Apprenticeships: Young soldiers and traditional craftsmen are placed under rigorous discipline. The structure builds skill, character, and resilience.

Young soldiers and traditional craftsmen are placed under rigorous discipline. The structure builds skill, character, and resilience. Parenting with Clear Boundaries: Parents who set firm but loving limits around screen time, behavior, and fantasy play raise more grounded, resilient children.

Parents who set firm but loving limits around screen time, behavior, and fantasy play raise more grounded, resilient children. Professional and Personal Discipline Systems: Pilots use strict checklists before flying. Writers set themselves daily word counts. Executives maintain regular review processes to achieve consistent, improving returns. All these people use guardrails to prevent drift and maintain high performance.

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True freedom emerges inside wise boundaries. Unconstrained freedom often leaves a man reactive, directionless, and enslaved to his impulses or borrowed cultural stories. Disciplined freedom, by contrast, is genuinely freer — it gives him the power to become excellent, purposeful, and deeply rooted rather than drifting through life, subject to whatever passing trend is popular. And five years later, you look back on your accomplishments with pride, instead of wondering what the heck happened to all that time.

The personal narrative

Humans are always telling themselves a story, whether they realize it or not, though most think they are “just living their lives.” Stories are our underlying software; we tell stories every day, whether it’s about the awful traffic this morning or the idiot who cut us off, the silly thing our kids or pets did, the painful realization we had yesterday that a relationship is going nowhere. We seek out stories in movies, church, friendships, the DMV. And we live out stories as well.

The Unconscious Narrator (the most common path):

This person rarely creates his own original story. Instead, he steps into pre-written cultural roles — the heroic protester, the free-spirited hippie, the righteous rebel, the oppressed minority, or the “good empathetic person.” He dons these costumes from the available cultural wardrobe, often displaying what Gad Saad calls “suicidal empathy” or performative empathy, because contemporary society has declared that constant empathy is what makes someone virtuous. Without guardrails, he loses himself in the role. What begins as cosplay or borrowed fantasy gradually becomes his identity and decision-making framework. This is how people drift into escalation, self-deception, or tragedy.

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The Conscious Narrator (the disciplined path):

This person becomes aware on some level that he is telling himself a story. He deliberately rejects many of the pre-written scripts offered by media and culture; for instance, a woman might reject feminism’s direction toward professionalism and choose to be a wife and mother, or a young poor black man like Clarence Thomas may reject the idea that he’s destined for poverty and gang violence to instead become a respected physician or judge. He creates and maintains his own narrative — one grounded in reality and underlying truth rather than romanticized myths. He uses guardrails such as clear boundaries, regular self-review, and a commitment to accuracy to keep his story bounded, honest, and purposeful. He treats story as a powerful tool he can use to shape his life for the better rather than letting it become his master.

The difference is stark: one acts in someone else’s movie. The other writes his own.

The central paradox

Unconstrained freedom sounds liberating to many people, but it often becomes a subtle form of slavery. Without guardrails, a man becomes reactive — tossed about by his impulses, emotions, cultural myths, and social pressures in the tumultuous hurricane of contemporary life. He easily steps into pre-written cultural roles and borrowed stories, believing they are his own.

In contrast, wisely chosen boundaries create real freedom. The sonnet does not limit the poet. It forces him to become a better one. The rules of sport do not diminish the athlete. They make greatness possible. Guardrails in life, art, and character refine and strengthen men and women.

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The central paradox is this:

True freedom is found inside wise constraints.

The man who accepts disciplined constraints gains the power to consciously author his own story rather than unconsciously perform someone else’s script. He becomes free not to drift anywhere the wind blows, but to instead become excellent, purposeful, and deeply rooted in reality.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American. While they tell their story and control the drifters in culture, you try to live your life according to your own narrative. So does PJ Media.

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