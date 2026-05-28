Police Arrest Texas Man Who Said He’d Kill Erika Kirk and 'Christian Nationalist' Supporters

Not content with assassinating Charlie Kirk simply for speaking the truth with charity, leftists want to see the Kirk children orphaned altogether. One deranged freak is now in handcuffs after making repeated and explicit threats to kill Charlie’s widow, Erika, and everyone attending her event ahead of her appearance in San Antonio.

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Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit is taking place June 5-7 in San Antonio, Texas, and, of course, as the head of TPUSA, Erika Kirk will be speaking to the women who attend. And 26-year-old Jacob Wenske evidently fantasized about turning this summit into a blood-stained second episode of the tragic September 2025 assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Local outlet KSAT obtained charging paperwork on Wenske and revealed his chilling threats that triggered the arrest.

Back in April, Wenske replied to a social media post about the summit with the comment, "I know exactly where to bomb." Later, on the same thread, Wenske wrote about Erika, "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort."

Wenske's email account also included a message, "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event.” So Wenske's motive appears to be uncontrolled hatred for patriotic Christians. Thank you, leftist media.

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KSAT added:

Jacob Wenske, 26, faces two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear, charging paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates shows… Court records indicate his bond has been set at a combined $120,000.

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Some people will possibly dismiss Wenske's threats as mostly blowharding, because so many other loony leftists make similar threats, but the police were right to take it seriously. If there's one thing we've learned in the past several years, it's that the Democrats are returning to the assassination mania they had at the height of the Civil War and the post-war KKK era. After three nearly-successful assassination attempts on Donald Trump, multiple shootings at the White House, the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk, the deadly Palisades arson, Luigi Mangione's bloody crime, and years of rising violence against immigration officers and Trump supporters, we cannot afford to take such threats as Wenske's lightly.

In fact, just last week, right before Memorial Day, a man in Escondido beat elderly veteran Kerry Sheron to death outside his home. While police didn't release a motive, Sheron's wife believes it could have been because of all the MAGA banners and U.S. flags decorating their property.

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For every 100 or 500 or 1,000 Bluesky buffoons who gloat over political violence or call for assassination, there is one crazy enough to pick up a gun and try to bring the fantasies to fruition. The leftists in media and government who encourage the mania — along with supposedly "right-wing" haters like Candace Owens — have a great deal to answer for.

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