Attempted Assassin Cole Allen Pleads ‘Not Guilty’

White House correspondents’ dinner shooter Cole Allen has reportedly entered a “not guilty” plea as he faces multiple charges that could lead to life in prison.

Allen reportedly appeared in federal court on Monday, May 11, where he made his plea. Of the multiple charges that Allen currently faces, which could increase, the most serious is attempted assassination of the president, which could result in a sentence of life in prison. If the Trump administration wants justice in the case, however, they probably need a new judge in the case, not one who apologizes to Allen for having him on suicide watch.

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BREAKING: White House Correspondents' Association Dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen pleads not guilty in federal court pic.twitter.com/bxdOvR7pSy — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 11, 2026

Allen certainly cannot succeed in his “not guilty” pleas if the trial actually goes by law and not by woke politics. There is already public footage of Allen rushing a security checkpoint at the correspondents’ dinner and exchanging fire with security, including Allen shooting a Secret Service agent. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said that an analysis of the bullet embedded in the Secret Service agent’s body armor confirmed it came from Allen’s gun and that the latter was indeed bent on killing anyone who got in his way as he tried to kill Trump administration officials.

BREAKING: DOJ drops high-quality security camera footage of attempted Trump assassin Cole Allen SPRINTING through the security checkpoint at the WHCA Dinner. This is not AI-generated. Secret Service confirms their agent was shot by Cole Allen with a 12-gauge shotgun, NOT friendly… pic.twitter.com/X6vD9Gjz4P — Parler (@parler_social) May 1, 2026

The U.S. Department of Justice was able to confirm using video and other evidence that Allen was scoping out the hotel and planning his attack for days before it happened. In fact, Allen literally wrote a manifesto to his family and friends explaining exactly why he wanted to kill Donald Trump — and, indeed, anyone else he felt he needed to kill at the dinner.

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“I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes," Allen pompously pontificated. He asserted that in "order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs" but then confirmed the opinion that everyone at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was "complicit" just by attending. "Most people chose to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor," he railed.

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Notably, as I have also previously reported, a Bluesky social media account that reportedly belonged to Allen had numerous extreme anti-Donald Trump and anti-JD Vance posts, including one apparently labeling Trump himself as an “antichrist.”

In conclusion, regarding the “not guilty” plea, Allen apparently had this view of himself as following in the steps of other leftist assassins like John Wilkes Booth and Tyler Robinson. But now that the high of being all over the news and social media has worn off, he is realizing that he could spend the rest of his life in jail because his political insanity led him to try to shoot at the president. Reality is so much harsher than a woke fantasy.

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