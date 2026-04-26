D.C. Shooter Cole Allen Reportedly Called Trump an ‘Antichrist’

Cole Allen, the crazed anti-Trumper who tried to assassinate Trump administration officials at the Saturday White House Correspondents’ Dinner, appears to have made numerous outrageous comments on social media, including labeling Donald Trump an antichrist.

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Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet reported April 26 that he identified the account ColdForce.bsky.social on infamous woke platform Bluesky as Cole Allen's account. Unfortunately, Bluesky has since suspended the account, so I was not able to read the posts myself and verify if the account appears indeed to be Allen's. But Kolvet did provide screenshots of five posts that showed "ColdForce" spewing the most unhinged left rhetoric against Trump and Vice President JD Vance, as you can see below. And the rhetoric does line up with that in Allen's anti-Trump manifesto.

Cole Allen, the gunman from last night’s WH Correspondents Dinner, maintained an active online presence, especially on the leftwing social media platform Bluesky where he went by the handle https://t.co/bpKnhC8M5a with multiple references violence and guns.



In one post he calls… pic.twitter.com/mvFBE0FAl7 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) April 26, 2026

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Perhaps the craziest post was a very recent one, from April 16. Some other Bluesky lefty had shared a screenshot of Elon Musk reposting Trump's 2024 X post with a painting of St. Michael the Archangel conquering Satan and the prayer that begins, "Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil." The Bluesky account "hi, no thanks" frenziedly claimed that "every single one of these f[*]cking charlatans would support the antichrist himself if he spouted enough anti immigrant and anti trans sh[*]t as he rode through town."

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In response, "ColdForce," the account that is reportedly Allen's, replied "delete 'would' delete everything after 'himself' add an 's' directly after 'support.'" The implication was that Trump supporters love an antichrist.

Another "ColdForce" post urged transgender-identifying Americans to buy guns in response to a CNN claim that the Trump administration was trying to restrict gun ownership for mentally ill "transgender" Americans. In a recent post, "ColdForce" reacted to Vance's boast about cutting off the vast U.S. taxpayer money flow for Ukraine by gibbering, "he's proud that we don't uphold our commitments what a piece of sh[*]t." When Vance responded to Pope Leo XIV's ridiculous and anti-Biblical claim that God opposes just war, "ColdForce" cussed, "why tf did this moron convert to Catholicism if he wanted to protest this much." In his press conference, Trump confirmed that Allen had spewed anti-Christian rhetoric.

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Finally, Kolvet had a screenshot of a "ColdForce" post reacting to exaggerated reports of a military draft for the Iran conflict by ranting that "that's a great idea, you should definitely present the armed, depressed, and lonely young men of this country with the choice between 'go die in the middle east to distract from a pedophile's incessant crimes' and 'do Jan6 but better' what could *possibly* go wrong for you here?" Ironically, there is no evidence Trump is a pedophile, but there is evidence to implicate multiple top Democrats in pedophilia with the Epstein list.

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My colleague Matt Margolis has already reported on Allen's manifesto, which framed Trump as the incarnation of all evil in the world. "I am a citizen of the United States of America. What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes," Allen raved.

While claiming that in "order to minimize casualties I will also be using buckshot rather than slugs," Allen declared he felt everyone at the Correspondents' Dinner was "complicit" just by attending. "Most people chose to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor," he pontificated. Apparently, all the vile rhetoric from mainstream media lefties who were at the dinner and matched Allen's own accusations did not exempt them in his eyes from the Trump taint.

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