Dems Will Freak Out When They Get to Hell and Find Out How Few Republicans Are There

The headline for this column popped into my head shortly after I had gotten out of bed on Wednesday morning, long before any coffee had a chance to kick in. Most work days, I shut my brain off to politics during the off hours. These past couple of weeks, however, I've had some bicoastal interference from the Graham Platner situation in Maine, and the flaming commie dumpster fire that was the Los Angeles mayoral race.

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Watching the Democrats torture rationalization to justify supporting the scumbag Platner hasn't been surprising, of course. Democrats don't have any principles that can be violated or sensibilities that can be offended. If Ted Bundy were still alive and running from prison as a Democrat in Florida, they'd vote for him.

The real problem in the Los Angeles election is that Karen Bass has been in first place all along. She has objectively been one of the worst big city mayors in United States history, if not the worst. Not only should she not have gotten the most votes, she shouldn't be in the race at all. Nothing good was ever going to come of that.

There is a little bit of a diversity card angle in Los Angeles, but these two bottom-feeders are where they're at because the Democrats harbor toxic amounts of hatred for President Trump. The companion piece to that collective mental breakdown is that they hate everyone who supports the president. They justify their un-American lunacy through almost sociopathic demonization of those of us who don't agree with them politically.

As many longtime readers of mine are aware, I have spent most of my adult life in the entertainment industry, where I was always a political outsider. That was mostly never a problem, though. About halfway through President Trump's first term, friends who I'd had for decades stopped speaking to me. There were no disagreements or falling outs, I just voted differently than them.

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There won't be any rush to canonize me upon my exit from this mortal coil, but I'm really not a bad guy. Yes, I'm impatient, arrogant, and a smidge judgmental, but I'm also a good dude to have on your side. I have more friends than enemies. Quite frankly, I'm tired of being characterized as evil by people who have become so vile and loathsome.

Not only do I have a lot of conservative friends and relatives, this gig lets me interact with a lot of right-leaning people with whom I don't (yet) have close, personal relationships. I gotta say, the people on our side are pretty cool. We laugh a lot, we pray for each other, and we aren't so miserable that we think that eating hamburgers will kill Mother Earth.

I am not saying that everyone on our side of the political aisle is a good person. Every political movement has its ne'er-do-wells. Ask anyone who has ever worked with me a lot as an activist — I am usually the first to call out conservatives who I think are awful people. The biggest difference between the Republicans and Democrats at this point in the 21st century is that we're not rushing our worst people into positions of power in the GOP.

Bad blood between candidates or political parties isn't a modern phenomenon, it's just gotten out of hand with present-day Democrats. We all know when the levels of toxicity began spiking in the Democratic Party too: with the election of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama. His only lasting accomplishment as president was to permanently sow seeds of division as part of his "fundamental transformation" commie dream. Republicans were, "The Enemy." All cops were bad. He did like Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro though.

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To assist him in his efforts to drive a wedge between American people of differing political beliefs, Obama made Joe Biden his vice president. Biden had already been one of the most divisive and nasty politicians in Washington for over three decades when he became Obama's idiot pit bull.

It was when Biden and his puppet masters began to occupy the Oval Office that the seeds of hate sown by Obama really began to flourish. At that point, Biden was no longer just a low-functioning loose cannon, he was a low-functioning loose cannon with dementia. That made it more difficult for him to hide his fits of nastiness.

During the Biden years I frequently mentioned that I didn't feel like domestic terrorist, despite the insistence of his administration that all people like me were. I repeatedly did self-assessments to make sure that I didn't want to blow anyone up, start any riots, or even wander into a crowd after eating a lot of garlic. I still wasn't a saint, but I also wasn't jettisoning any friends because we disagreed on policy.

In recent years, I've told some of the lefties who still talk to me (usually family) that they should come and hang out with my conservative friends and see what we're really like. Back during the Tea Party days, whenever we'd cross paths with Dem activists, we generally had a blast. At the 2011 Right Online conference, we were all staying in the same Minneapolis hotel as the people who were attending the progressive Netroots conference. The first night of the gathering, several of us from Right Online — including the late, great Andrew Breitbart — stayed up until the wee hours of the morning talking to a handful of progs from Netroots. We were invited to a happy hour on the second night that was being hosted by a gay progressive group. Never ones to turn down free booze, we all went and had a great time.

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Just try to imagine anything like that happening in 2026.

We haven't changed. The people who have been calling us Nazis are now trying to get a Nazi elected to the United States Senate. There is no victim card to play for Platner, so they just keep saying "oyster farmer" over and over in the hope that it will distract everyone. In their diseased Trump Derangement Syndrome minds, Platner's sexual predator Nazi vibe is the bees knees because he hates Trump. And us.

At this point, I honestly don't care if they ever find out that we're not the bad guys. We know who we are. We can all get together and laugh about it over some grilled Death to the Planet burgers and beer.

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