Faith All Over the Place, Episode 34: Exploring Orthodoxy With Robert Spencer

I know you hear me say this a lot, but we just recorded one of my favorite episodes of Faith All Over the Place. My friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I had another friend and colleague, Robert Spencer, on to talk about Orthodoxy. Robert has had a fascinating faith journey, which he detailed with us on the podcast.

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We discussed how Robert had a bit of a tiff with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which Kruiser says to avoid. Robert mentioned that he’s considering writing a book about how every Christian tradition gets something right beyond the fundamentals.

We also talked about persecution, which is so extreme in many parts of the world, yet we don’t hear about it enough. Here in the U.S., we face persecution in a sense from the left’s radical secularization and attempts at hijacking Christianity for its ends. (Sorry, we try not to get too political, but we had to here.) That also led us to a discussion of how the mainstream media covers faith in a way that reveals how little they understand about it.

We talked about the differences between no-frills denominations and those traditions that have more rituals to them, and I mentioned how, in an age when young people are searching for what’s true and real, many of them are finding it in Catholicism, Orthodoxy, and evangelical churches that preach God’s Word. We discussed how too many churches are bowing to the whims of culture (and yes, a lot of evangelical churches are guilty of that) and how important it is to stick to the timeless truths of scripture.

Kruiser got in a well-timed dig at Episcopalians, which I consider the low-hanging fruit of making fun of progressive Christianity. And we talked about the difference between the far-left Episcopalians and the more conservative Anglicans, with an interesting account from Robert about two of the main players in that split.

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When we went off-topic, we talked about Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks fandom in Arizona. Robert told us the story of a near run-in with a famous baseball player, and we discussed the glories of old AM radio and how we don’t care for political social events. Finally, we talked about the College World Series, which features my alma mater and Robert’s alma mater in separate brackets. It was a blast!

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 33: More About Prayer

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