Faith All Over the Place, Episode 33: More About Prayer

It's been a few weeks since we brought you a new episode of Faith All Over the Place — for various reasons. But we're back with a new episode to kick off a new month.

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In our last episode, we talked about prayer, and we continued the conversation this week. We started out talking about balancing our prayer life. Which is better, the quality or the quantity of our prayers? (The answer is yes.)

We discussed whether praying for your own needs is self-indulgent, and we concluded that we need to be able to come to the Lord with our own requests, problems, and desires, as well as pray for others. It's about finding that balance between the focus on others and the concern for your own life.

We also talked about a couple of different prayer models. Kruiser mentioned the concept of praying the Psalms, which is a great way to pray straight from the scriptures. I brought up the ACTS model: Adoration, Confession, Thanksgiving, and Supplication, although my prayers generally follow an ATCS pattern.

We mentioned some of the times we multitask during prayer. Both of us like to pray while we're walking, and some of my richest prayer times happen when I'm driving alone. We explored the difference between conversational prayers and those quick "popcorn" prayers. They all fit in with the biblical command to "pray without ceasing" (1 Thessalonians 5:17).

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When we wandered off topic — and be honest, you love it when we do — we discussed Christian t-shirts (companies have upped their game in the last few years), pickles, and college baseball (of course). It was another insightful and fun episode, and I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as we did making it.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 32: Divine Mercy and Praying in Tough Times



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