Trump’s Wins Are Piling Up Outside the Media’s Favorite Narrative

A working father doesn't care whether a policy makes Washington clap; he cares whether a job is available, whether the doctor's office can get past the insurance company, whether groceries feel less punishing, and whether his kids have a fair shot.

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The White House of President Donald Trump just released a 16-month report card, and the numbers cut against the story Americans hear every day. From the report:

Since returning to office, President Donald J. Trump has unleashed a bold America First agenda that is crushing bureaucracy, restoring fairness, and rebuilding American dominance. Through sweeping deregulation, pro-growth policies, and decisive enforcement, the Trump Administration is slashing waste, protecting American workers, and stacking victory after victory.

The approved script says hardship is everywhere, the world is laughing, and Trump's agenda is chaos.

The record is harder for his critics to explain; food stamp dependency is failing, job growth beat expectations in May, prior authorization is being cut, foreign student enrollment has dropped after tighter visa rules, and prescription drug savings are starting to show up.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has permanently marked the left, much of the national press, academics, and entertainment culture. Any achievement tied to President Trump has to be ignored, mocked, or treated as dangerous.

A policy can help workers, patients, parents, or students, and the same crowd will still act as though the only fact worth knowing is the name on the signature line.

The May jobs report is a good place to start. The U.S. economy added 172,000 jobs, and unemployment held at 4.3%. March and April were revised upward by a combined 93,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings rose 3.4% over the year.

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Those are solid numbers, even if they ruin the gloomy sermon.

The White House also pointed to falling SNAP participation. Over 4 million fewer Americans are on food stamps than a year earlier, a decline tied to tighter eligibility rules and restored work requirements. Critics call every reform cruel, but a safety net that never asks able-bodied adults to move toward work stops being a bridge and becomes a trap with nicer language.

Healthcare rarely gives any president a clean win, but prior authorization reform deserves attention. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, secured an industry pledge to reduce prior authorization burdens, improve transparency, and standardize electronic submission.

CMS said leading plans had already eliminated 11% of prior authorization across medical services, representing 6.5 million fewer delays for patients.

Ben Smith, writing at RedState, Ben Smith, lays out why this is a bigger deal than you may think.

That may not be the kind of issue that dominates cable news, but anyone who has spent hours fighting with an insurer over a medical procedure understands why it matters. Prior authorization was originally intended as a cost-control tool. In practice, it often became another layer of bureaucracy standing between patients and treatment. Washington spent years debating prior authorization reform and went nowhere. The administration pushed. Insurers moved. Foreign student enrollment fell 20 percent in spring 2026 across 149 surveyed schools, with graduate enrollment down 24 percent, according to a NAFSA report. F-1 visas issued between May and August last year fell 36 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Some universities are warning of budget shortfalls, though they spent years building enrollment models around full-tuition foreign students rather than sustainable domestic funding. Those are structural choices institutions made voluntarily, and the bill is now coming due. American families were told for a generation that domestic students had to compete harder for spots at their own public universities because the revenue model demanded it. Stricter visa enforcement is rebalancing that equation, and if elite administrators need to rethink their finances, that is a long-overdue conversation.

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Anyone who has waited for an insurer to approve a test, surgery, scan, therapy visit, or medicine knows how cruel that delay can feel. Washington talks about healthcare in trillion-dollar chunks. Families experience it in phone calls, denials, appeals, pain, and lost time.

Cutting red tape reaches people who don't have lobbyists.

The administration is also tightening the international student visa rules. International enrollment fell sharply at many colleges, and F-1 visa issuance dropped 36% in the key May-through-August period compared with 2024.

Universities will complain about revenue, while American families can ask why their children were treated for years as second-place customers at schools built with American tax breaks, donors, and political protection.

None of this means every Trump action is flawless: prices still hurt, families still feel squeezed, and many Americans are still one medical bill, one repair, or one missed paycheck from real trouble.

But the administration's report card deserves more than the lazy sneer it will get from the usual chorus. President Trump is moving policy in a clear direction: more work, less dependency, less bureaucracy, tighter borders, tougher visa rules, cheaper medicine, stronger domestic production, and a government less interested in managing decline.

The media's favorite story requires Americans to believe nothing good can happen if Trump is involved. The country outside that story is more stubborn than the script.

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Jobs are being added, red tape is being cut, benefits are being refocused, universities are being forced to rethink who they serve, and patients are getting fewer insurance delays.

Results still count, even when the wrong president gets credit.

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