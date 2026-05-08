Democrats Have to Be Panicking Over the Latest Jobs Report

The April jobs report dropped Friday, and it's the kind of numbers that will have Democrats scrambling to rewrite their talking points. They’ve been desperately trying to push the narrative that the Trump economy is struggling and not working for the people. The economy added 115,000 jobs last month — more than double the 55,000 economists predicted.

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Construction, retail, leisure, and hospitality all posted gains.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the economy has added 717,000 private-sector jobs. Federal government employment, on the other hand, is down 361,000, which, of course, is exactly the point.

Meanwhile, 559,000 native-born Americans have found work, and 190,000 have entered the labor force. The unemployment rate held at 4.3%, and it actually fell for women, Asians, and veterans. Jobless claims are sitting at historically low levels. And earlier this week, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs.

The Trump economy is humming.

Meanwhile, average hourly earnings rose 0.2% from last month and are up 3.6% year over year. But the real story is in the tax refunds. Thanks to Trump's historic tax cuts — including no tax on tips, overtime, and Social Security — the average refund was over $3,400 this year, up nearly 11% from last year and a staggering 24% above the four-year Biden-era average. Americans earning between $15,000 and $80,000 are pocketing an average tax cut of 15%.

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In just one year under Trump, blue-collar workers recouped every dollar in wages they lost under Biden—every dollar. Real earnings for private-sector workers outpaced inflation by nearly $1,400 during Trump's first year.

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And what about inflation? Democrats spent four years pretending inflation under Biden wasn’t happening, even as it topped 9%. Today, core inflation is at 2.6%, right in line with expectations. And prices on common household staples — flour, bread, chicken, bacon, oranges, strawberries, American cheese, and more — have all fallen since Trump took office. After years of record-highs under Biden, American families are finally catching a break at the grocery store.

There’s good news on housing, too. The average 30-year mortgage rate has been down since Trump took office. Rent prices have dropped 1.7% from a year ago, and home prices have declined annually in more than half the country. Income growth is now outpacing rent growth nationwide, which means renters are saving an extra $193 per month.

That's real money.

Prescription drug prices are dropping, too. Thanks to Trump's Most-Favored-Nation executive order, drug companies are now required to lower prices to match what other nations pay.

Trump has been incentivizing companies to invest in the United States rather than abroad, and it’s working. Manufacturing grew for the third consecutive month. Consumer confidence rose again in April.

Trump's deregulation push is part of the engine driving all of this. Axing Biden's CAFE standards alone will save families $109 billion over five years. Eliminating the Obama-era "Endangerment Finding" — which let unelected bureaucrats pile hidden costs onto American households — will save taxpayers over $1.3 trillion. Total deregulation savings from 2025 are projected at $212 billion, roughly $600 per American.

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And for anyone still wondering which party's policies actually work: 15 of the top 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates have Republican governors. Nine of the 11 states with the highest unemployment rates have Democratic governors.

The data doesn't lie, even when the Democrats wish it would.

Democrats were banking on a bad economy as part of their messaging for the 2026 midterms, and, unfortunately for them, the Trump economy isn’t cooperating.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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