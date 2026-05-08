The Cover-Up Is Over. Trump Releases UFO Files!

For decades, Americans have been told to mind their own business when it comes to what the government knows about UFOs.

That era ended Friday.

The Trump administration released its first batch of declassified government files on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) — photos, videos, transcripts, and original-source documents — making them publicly available at WAR.GOV/UFO with no security clearance required. This is the opening salvo of what officials say will be a rolling series of disclosures under Trump's Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters, or PURSUE.

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The road to the release started in February, when former President Barack Obama made a stir on a podcast by suggesting aliens are real.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy put the question directly to Trump, who responded by turning the tables on Obama. "He gave classified information. He's not supposed to be doing that," Trump said, adding that he didn't know whether aliens are real but insisting Obama "made a big mistake" by taking details "out of classified information."

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Days later, Trump took to Truth Social to announce he would direct the Secretary of War and other departments to identify and release "Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters." He signed off with his signature "GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

That post laid the groundwork for what became PURSUE.

Related: Barack Obama Said WHAT, Now? You Cannot Be Serious.

Friday's initial release is a full-government production. The White House, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Energy, NASA, the FBI, and the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office all contributed. The coordinating message was blunt: While past administrations tried to "discredit or dissuade" the public, Trump is offering "maximum transparency" so Americans can "make up their own minds."

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"The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena," Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said. "These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency.”

"The American people have long sought transparency about the government’s knowledge of unidentified anomalous phenomena," Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard added. "Under President Trump’s leadership, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is actively coordinating the Intelligence Community’s declassification efforts with the Department of War to ensure a careful, comprehensive, and unprecedented review of our holdings to provide the American people with maximum transparency. Today’s release is the first in what will be an ongoing joint declassification and release effort."

The actual contents will certainly keep conspiracy theorists and researchers busy for weeks. Photos from NASA’s Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 missions appear to show oddly shaped objects near the moon, while one Apollo 17 image contains three small dots in the lunar sky flagged as possible UAPs. A transcript from that mission includes astronauts describing “very bright particles” and “jagged, angular fragments” tumbling outside the spacecraft, with one operator remarking that it looked “like the Fourth of July.”

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The release also includes FBI photographs from New Year’s Eve 1999 showing unidentified dark objects in the same frame as U.S. aircraft.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman captured the moment well, pledging that the agency will “remain candid about what we know to be true, what we have yet to understand, and all that remains to be discovered.”

Whether these files point to alien spacecraft, atmospheric anomalies, or something else entirely, one thing is clear: The American people are finally being trusted with the information.

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