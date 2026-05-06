Barack Obama Said WHAT, Now? You Cannot Be Serious.

Barack Obama appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night and had the audacity — the actual audacity — to lecture America about presidents misusing the Justice Department.

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And he did it with a straight face.

Obama told Colbert that presidents shouldn't be able to weaponize the DOJ against their enemies. "The White House shouldn't be able to direct the attorney general to go around prosecuting whoever," Obama said. "The idea is that the attorney general is the people's lawyer. It's not the president's consigliere."

“The White House shouldn’t be able to direct the attorney general to go around prosecuting whoever the president wants prosecuted.” President Obama candidly rips into Trump and Trump’s abuse of power. pic.twitter.com/FT3Ert5wf9 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 6, 2026

Just let that sit for a second. The man who appointed Eric Holder as attorney general — the same Eric Holder who publicly called himself Obama's wingman — wants to give us a civics lesson about prosecutorial independence.

In 2013, Holder went on the radio and bragged about it without a hint of embarrassment. "I'm still enjoying what I'm doing, there's still work to be done," Holder said. "I'm still the President's wing-man, so I'm there with my boy."

Is that what Obama calls independence?

Spoiler alert: that’s not even close. Holder wasn't describing a neutral law enforcement officer — he was describing exactly the kind of consigliere Obama now pretends to be appalled by.

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The only difference is that Holder worked for Obama, so it was okay.

And then there's Joe Biden, whose four years in office saw the most aggressive DOJ weaponization in modern history. Biden's Justice Department indicted Donald Trump — twice — while Biden was still sitting in the Oval Office, and even personally approved the raid on Mar-a-Lago. The idea that Democrats have a clean record on this issue isn't just wrong. It's a rewrite so brazen it would embarrass a Soviet-era propagandist.

Obama did the same thing during Trump’s first term, by the way. He accused Attorney General William Barr of acting like Trump’s personal lawyer, which I thoroughly debunked at the time.

And then — get this — Obama suggested the principle of DOJ independence "probably" needs to be codified into law by Congress. That’s cute. He could have done that when he was in office with a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, too. Funny how codifying the DOJ’s independence wasn’t a priority then, or when Merrick Garland was running a two-tier justice system for Joe Biden. Obama wasn't calling for new legislation then.

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Obviously, the Trump White House was having none of it. "Barack Hussein Obama is the king of weaponization," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said, "and documents declassified last year revealed he was present for key meetings that led to critical steps in the opening of the Russia Hoax investigation against President Trump." Jackson added that "President Trump has restored integrity to the Department of Justice that Obama and Biden broke."

And, of course, Obama would make such absurd insinuations on Colbert’s show. Do you think Colbert challenged Obama on his record of weaponizing the Department of Justice with Holder? Or Biden and Garland’s reign of terror?

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