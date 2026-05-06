The Latest Accusations Against Eric Swalwell Are Disturbing

Okay, all of the prior accusations against Eric Swalwell were disturbing, too, but boy, it's like if you didn't already think he was a degenerate creep, the evidence just keeps piling up.

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Less than a month after Swalwell resigned from Congress in disgrace — facing multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault — CNN dropped another bombshell report on Sunday, May 4. This time, it’s his Snapchat usage. More than a dozen women told CNN that the former California congressman made them deeply uncomfortable, both in person and online, over the past decade. Several of them said he sent them sexually explicit messages on the platform.

Ironically, Snapchat is the same platform he'd publicly championed as a tool for restoring the public's "faith" in "democracy."

“We can restore a lot of faith that people have in their democracy by opening it up a little bit more,” Swalwell said back in 2016. “Snapchat is a great way to do that.”

The media ate it up, crowning him "the Snapchat king of Congress." What a statesman! He’s leveraging cutting-edge technology to connect with his constituents. What a guy!

And now it turns out Swalwell was using the platform for more perverted purposes.

One young woman told CNN he started by messaging her about her future — then pivoted to asking, "What are you wearing?" Two other women said that in 2021, he sent them sexually explicit messages and unsolicited nude photos and videos of himself. A third received what she described as sexually tinged messages and videos. The pattern is breathtaking in its consistency and brazenness.

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Then there's the former congressional staffer.

She told CNN she entered into a consensual sexual relationship with Swalwell after he began flirting with her on Snapchat in 2021. During that relationship, he allegedly sent her nude photos and videos of himself masturbating — content that showed his face and naked body. She saved the videos, and CNN says it reviewed the material.

"His stories would be his, like, congressional content," she told CNN, "but then he would be sending me d**k pics."

There's more.

One woman said Swalwell actually wrote her a letter of recommendation — for a woman he had never met in person — after sending her flirty Snapchat messages commenting on her "sexy pajamas."

And then there’s the case of Clara Miklaucic.

In 2021, Miklaucic was 19 years old, working as a restaurant hostess, when Swalwell, then 41, met her during a brief visit lasting less than 15 minutes. He then tracked her down on LinkedIn, sent flirty messages, offered to write her a letter of recommendation, and told her that her name was "beautiful."

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"I remember being surprised getting a message from him since I didn't give him any information, other than probably my first name," Miklaucic told CNN. "He was literally over double my age."

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Yet another woman said she felt compelled to remind Swalwell — a man who has been publicly married with three kids — that he was, in fact, married with three kids, after he added her on Snapchat and suggested they hang out.

And get this. After CNN reached out to Swalwell's lawyer for comment, the former congressman reportedly sprang into action — not to address the allegations, but to contact several women in the early hours of the morning to confront them about taking screenshots of his messages.

Wow.

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