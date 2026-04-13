BREAKING: Eric Swalwell Resigns From Congress

One of the most corrupt, mendacious, treacherous Democrats in Congress is resigning amid allegations of a massive slew of sexual assault, leaked information, and immigration violations.

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Chinese spy Fang Fang's ex-lover finally got hoisted with his own petard, as the corrupt and pro-crime Democrat Party decided Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who was running for governor of California, was too embarrassing even for them. Swalwell posted his resignation announcement Monday afternoon.

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell wrote. "I will fight the serious false allegation made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

The allegation is so "false" that it's driving him out of Congress. The Democrat representative continued, "I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong."

He confessed that "it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress. I will work with my staff in the coming days to ensure they are able, in my absence, to serve the needs of the good people of the 14th congressional district."

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Related: Swalwell Was Virulently Anti-DHS. Now DHS Is Investigating Him.

I wrote earlier today about how virulently anti-immigration enforcement Swalwell has been in recent years, and how ironic and satisfying it is that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is now investigating him. The accusation against Swalwell is that he hired an illegal alien who didn't have work authorization, knowing she was not allowed to be present in our country.

There are also graphic and disturbing sexual assault and harassment accusations against Swalwell from an ex-staffer. Multiple women have now reportedly come forward to make similar accusations against him.

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