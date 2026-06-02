Can Joe Rogan Save ‘60 Minutes’ or Is It Already Dead?

“She is murdering 60 Minutes,” raged longtime CBS reporter Scott Pelley during Monday’s 10 a.m. staff meeting. In attendance were his new executive producer, Nick Bilton, as well as 60 Minutes’ (large) team of producers, editors, correspondents, and staff. The “she” he referenced was Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News since Oct. 6, 2025.

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“She does not love this place,” Pelley fumed. “She was brought in to kill it, and she’s been doing exactly that.”

Dramatic stuff! In the New York Times’ popcorn-worthy retelling, Pelley’s “newscaster’s baritone” was “shaking in anger” during this “extraordinary exchange.” And then, everyone in the room broke into applause! (Because of course they did.)

Seriously: The very last line in the New York Times’ story actually was, “The 60 Minutes staff applauded Mr. Pelley after Mr. Bilton departed.”

Apparently, 60 Minutes staff meetings end like a Drew Barrymore romcom:

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Question: If 60 Minutes is murdered, who’s doing the autopsy? ( Please don’t say the DNC .)

If you’re over the age of 50, 60 Minutes occupies a hallowed seat in the pantheon of TV journalism. That iconic stopwatch — Mike Wallace’s swagger, and John Madden and Pat Summerall telling us to be patient, because “60 Minutes will be shown in its entirety at the conclusion of the game” (except on the West Coast, of course) — are all etched in our psyche like a tribal tattoo. The show had gravitas, grit, guts, and gumption.

If you’re over the age of 50, there’s 60 Minutes… and everything else.

But if you’re under the age of 50, 60 Minutes means absolutely nothing. It’s a lumbering dinosaur, a relic from a forgotten age. Young people associate it with mahjong, reverse mortgages, and Gold Bond Medicated Powder.

Not once in the last 30 years has a young person said, “Hey, did you catch that awesome segment on 60 Minutes?” Its under-50 mindshare is nonexistent; the median age of its audience is now over 65.

This trajectory simply isn’t demographically sustainable. Something’s gotta give.

Marketing “heritage brands” is tricky, because you have a small-but-dedicated audience that loathes change, but the existing model ain’t attracting enough eyeballs. The solution requires a balancing act: If you make too many changes, you’ll alienate your current audience; if you don’t change enough, you won’t capture anyone new.

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(And if you go overboard, you could pull a Bud Light and wreck your reputation completely.)

The “magic bullet” solution is the quick-fix of a hired gun — a rainmaker who joins your team, fits in seamlessly, and instantly delivers a new audience. This way, your core values and branding stay the same; it’s addition without subtraction.

Gotta give CBS News credit: According to media reports, they’re trying to land the biggest rainmaker in today’s broadcast business.

Radar Online: EXCLUSIVE: CBS Looking to Pin Down Joe Rogan — Network Bosses Are Betting Podcast Powerhouse Will Strengthen Sagging ‘60 Minutes’

Reeling CBS News is looking to muscle up its 60 Minutes team by replacing silver fox Anderson Cooper with pumped-up conservative podcast powerhouse Joe Rogan, sources said. The blockbuster move, first reported in RadarOnline.com, is setting off panic and power plays up and down network corridors. "This isn't stunt casting," a television industry insider said. "It's strategy. Rogan opens a direct pipeline to the massive MAGA audience CBS has struggled to reach for years." Rogan, 58, reportedly boasts a staggering 11 million listeners a day and his show, The Joe Rogan Experience, recently expanded its reach by adding the podcast to Apple and other platforms. That could translate into ratings gold, sources said. "You bring in Rogan and you immediately gain a core connection to over 50 percent of the country," a media executive claimed. "He speaks to viewers who feel ignored or mocked by legacy media. That could solve the ratings and credibility problems of CBS overnight."

Landing Joe Rogan would be a huge win for 60 Minutes and CBS News: Not only would CBS (potentially) gain his audience, but Rogan’s brand identity as an independent-minded, free-thinking “outsider” is the perfect counterbalance to the left-wing groupthink that’s alienated so many MAGA conservatives. Americans who haven’t watched 60 Minutes in years — or ever — would be interested in hearing what Rogan has to say. The ratings would go through the roof!

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Or would they?

Because Joe Rogan already has a large, uber-popular media platform: He uploads three to four new episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience each week. Average length per episode: 2.5 to 3 hours.

If you’re a Joe Rogan fan and there’s already up to 12 hours of new content every week, how excited would you be to watch a 10-minute Joe Rogan segment on CBS? Maybe not much: The sheer volume of Joe Rogan content would likely minimize your sense of urgency.

Besides, what makes Rogan such an appealing interviewer is his low-key, slow-burn, conversational approach. Instead of interrogating his guests and holding their feet to the fire (à la Mike Wallace), Rogan’s style is friendly and congenial — which works well in long-form podcast interviews, because it encourages guests to lower their guard and open up.

Some of his interviews take an hour (or longer) to pick up steam.

It’s unclear if Rogan’s style suits the 60 Minutes model of short segments, commercial breaks, and multiple stories per episode. It could be that Rogan is a splendid fit at long-form podcasts but a lousy fit at by-the-book network journalism.

In Radar Online’s analysis, Rogan gains much by partnering with 60 Minutes:

For Rogan himself, the move would be transformative. "This gives him mainstream legitimacy in a way podcasting alone never could," a branding expert told RadarOnline.com. "It's a whole new platform — primetime, institutional credibility, historic prestige. It elevates his brand from disruptor to establishment power player."

Heritage brands carry heritage values, and aligning yourself with one of the former associates your brand with the latter. Best case scenario for Rogan: He retains his (huge) podcast audience and gains credibility, prestige, and gravitas via 60 Minutes. This translates into bigger guests on The Joe Rogan Experience, better numbers, higher-profile interview opportunities, and even more cultural influence. Just as Rogan’s audience bolsters 60 Minutes’ ratings, 60 Minutes’ audience bolsters Rogan’s podcast ratings.

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It’s a win-win partnership.

But there’s considerable risk for Rogan. If I were advising him, I’d tell him to reject CBS’ offer.

My fear is a redux of Rush Limbaugh’s tenure on ESPN’s flagship NFL pregame show, Sunday NFL Countdown. El Rushbo lasted only four weeks before he was forced to resign.

The parallels are uncanny: ESPN coveted Limbaugh’s gargantuan radio audience. The rest of its Sunday NFL Countdown show was left unchanged; the only difference was that Limbaugh was given a short, weekly segment, where he’d offer a “fan’s perspective.” The ESPN brass hoped it would be an addition without subtraction.

But the first time Limbaugh said something that offended ESPN’s liberal gatekeepers, his coworkers massacred him on national TV.

Donovan McNabb was a good NFL quarterback. Not a great one. He last played football in 2011 and hasn’t sniffed the Pro Football Hall of Fame because he was always a few tiers below the top gunslingers of his era — Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Kurt Warner, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers, Philip Rivers, and others. McNabb is probably best known for barfing in the Super Bowl. (And, since retiring, multiple DUI arrests.)

Yet in his heyday, McNabb starred in one commercial after another and was one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the league. In fact, McNabb did so many commercials, one of his commercials was actually a commercial within a commercial:

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"Sorry to say this, I don't think he's been that good from the get-go," Limbaugh said. "I think what we've had here is a little social concern in the NFL. The media has been very desirous that a black quarterback do well. There is a little hope invested in McNabb, and he got a lot of credit for the performance of this team that he didn't deserve. The defense carried this team."

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In Limbaugh’s (final) ESPN commentary, he called McNabb overrated

That’s all it took. The following Sunday, Limbaugh’s coworkers drew the long knives, reported Sports Business Journal:

Host Chris Berman: "Our show has been the focus of attention this past week, culminating in the resignation of Rush Limbaugh Wednesday night." [The broadcast aired a taped report from ESPN's Bob Ley that recapped the events and comments surrounding the controversy.] Berman: "As a result of last week's show and its aftermath, right now [the show is not about football], and it angers me. I'm angry for all the hurt. Angry for the hurt of the show — sure, for us, but more for you, the viewers. I'm angry for the hurt it's caused African-Americans. I'm angry for the hurt it's caused all people. I've never looked at Donovan McNabb as a black quarterback." An emotional Tom Jackson spoke next: "[…] Let me just say, it was not our decision to have Rush Limbaugh on this show. I've seen replay after replay of Limbaugh's comments with my face attached, as well as that of my colleagues. Comments that made us very uncomfortable at the time, although the depth and the insensitive nature of which weren't fully felt until it seemed too late to reply. Rush Limbaugh is known for the divisive nature of his rhetoric. He creates controversy, and what he said Sunday is the same type of thing that he said on radio for years. A player in this league, who has a young son, called me this week, and his son now wants to know if it's all right for blacks to play quarterback. Rush Limbaugh's comments could not have been more hurtful. He was brought in to talk football, and he broke that trust. Rush told us that the social commentary for which he is so well known would not cross over to our show, and instead he would represent the viewpoint of the intelligent, passionate fan. We know of few fans, passionate or otherwise, who see Donovan McNabb […] somehow artificially hyped because of the color of his skin. The fact that Donovan McNabb's skin color was brought up at all was wrong, especially in the context of the brotherhood that we feel we have on this show. […] Limbaugh was not a fit for NFL Countdown.

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If you’re Joe Rogan, why on earth would you subject yourself to backstabbing coworkers like that? The first time he says anything “controversial” about the trans movement, the COVID vaccine, Donald Trump, or whatever’s contrary to CBS News groupthink, they’ll be coming for his head!

Recommended: Dirty Trick Alert: The REAL Reason Why the (Latest) Graham Platner Scandal Broke Now — and Not in October

At Rogan’s level of fame, it’s wiser to rule your own media empire with an iron fist than be a lowly serf in someone else’s.

Because we’re talking about a TV program where employees like Scott Pelley feel perfectly entitled to tell their new boss that he “will never be welcome here” — and if that’s how they treat their boss(!), how do you think they’d treat an outsider like Joe Rogan?

From the New York Times:

Ms. Weiss and Mr. Bilton had reached out to Mr. Pelley several times in recent days for a private discussion, but Mr. Pelley did not respond, according to two people familiar with their exchanges. In the meeting on Monday, Mr. Pelley pressed Mr. Bilton repeatedly on why CBS had fired [ex-60 Minutes correspondents] Ms. Alfonsi and Ms. Vega. Mr. Bilton said those decisions predated his hiring. Mr. Pelley asked Mr. Bilton why he had accepted a position at a program “knowing that you will never be welcome here.”

Scott Pelley certainly has strong opinions. He’s compared global warming skeptics to Holocaust deniers. He clearly sees himself as the ruler, owner, and protector of his 60 Minutes fiefdom.

But he’s not the ruler, owner, or protector. He’s the hired help.

Scott Pelley — and those who think like him — represent the status quo that Bari Weiss was explicitly hired to change.

Because the status quo wasn’t good enough: 60 Minutes was facing a demographic dead-end; CBS News had squandered its public trust with biased, left-wing reporting, giving birth to — among other things — PJ Media. The old CBS model wasn’t working.

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But how can the new model succeed if Scott Pelley feels entitled to berate and humiliate his new boss, and his coworkers responded with rapturous applause?

If Bari Weiss and Nick Bilton survive a few more years at CBS, then Joe Rogan should reconsider their offer. It’ll take time, after all, to rid the network of the Scott Pelleys who don’t buy into the new vision. Then, after the dead wood is cleared, there’ll be room for someone like Rogan.

Until such a time, joining CBS News and/or 60 Minutes would be a terrible, cataclysmic mistake for Joe Rogan. It’ll end in disaster — just like Limbaugh’s tenure on ESPN.

Maybe one day, Joe Rogan will save 60 Minutes. But not now.

And not yet.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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