Paris Is Burning. Guess Which Country Is Next.

You may have heard the joke, “Why are the roads to Paris lined with trees? So that the Germans can march in the shade.”

France is under attack again, but this time the roads aren’t clogged with panzers. Today’s conquerors don’t wear helmets with silly spikes on top, nor do they don swastikas (well, sometimes).

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France's new masters didn't formally invade; they were invited in by the globalist reptiles running the nation and much of Western Europe. They were given free housing, food, and medical care. They were also given a mission: to destroy Western civilizations and out-procreate those pesky Europeans, kinda like the Quran tells them to.

FACT-O-RAMA! We aren't supposed to mention that the current onslaught against France is being committed by Muslims, the same group that has allegedly been burning historic churches worldwide, raping and stabbing to beat the band, shooting up the office of Charlie Hebdo over a cartoon, and exploding and beheading when we least want them to.

Paris is burning.



The fire reaches the Eiffel Tower.



The fall of the West. pic.twitter.com/hJZuvV23jt — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 31, 2026

Many of the Operation Mockingbird galley slaves are attributing the pyrotechnics to the result of a soccer game. And being from Detroit, I can't say the Motor City hasn't burned a car or three while celebrating a Detroit Tigers World Series win here and there, but it's hard to believe this current carnage is sports-related when those rascally firebugs scream "Allahu akbar" while throwing Molotov cocktails at the Eiffel Tower.

The Muslim gang riots continue in Paris.



A huge fire was started at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.



Notice how they chant “Allahu Akbar.” This is a religious war, and this is their way of saying “we own the place now.” pic.twitter.com/MLXSc3IEXi — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 31, 2026

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Call me a whacky-doodle, but I don't see a lot of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer jerseys in this video:

PSG won Champions League again & their fans turned Paris into a warzone pic.twitter.com/hXvayTNsm3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2026

And for those who dont believe me, believe this guy:

💥Paris is literally burning to the ground— and Muslim migrant gangs are openly BRAGGING they’re conquering France faster than the Germans in 1940.



Canadian nationalists are the last line of defence against this demographic invasion, cultural rot, and third-world takeover… pic.twitter.com/RCCygfZDwd — Wiretap Media (@WiretapMediaCa) May 31, 2026

The lying rando who posted this tweet will likely call you a "bigot" for pointing out the hundreds of videos of Muslims gutting Paris. #Islamophobia!

Imagine : tu as 13 ans. Tu célèbres la victoire du club de ton cœur, le @PSG_inside. Et tu perds un œil parce qu’un policier a choisi de tirer au LBD depuis son véhicule pour disperser des jeunes dont le seul tort était de fêter un titre.



Je saisis le @Procureur93. pic.twitter.com/nhPrHhNDcO — Aly D (@AlyDiouara) June 1, 2026

Eventually, when the Eiffel Tower is reduced to scrap metal, the Arc de Triomphe is a pile of rubble, and the nearest place to get a baguette is New Orleans, the plundering Muslims will sack the U.S. In fact, they've been warming up for years.

Related: Macron Gibbers While Paris Burns

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Grok tells me there have been roughly 140 attacks by the religion of pieces. I call them that because they blow themselves into pieces, believing their "god" will give them 72 virgins when they push the detonator. However, with the number of dead Iranian mullahs stacking up over the past few months, I wonder if there is a supply and demand issue with virgines intactae, which may result in a bunch of dead terrorists having to settle for a set of steak knives.

Related: Texas Jihad Update: It's WAY Worse Than We Thought

Nothing happening in Western Europe is an accident. The destruction of Western civilization is intentional. The United States will be the final battle (for now) of good vs. evil, Christianity vs. Islam, and civility vs. savages. Don't be afraid of being called "Islamophobic," lest your kids pay the price.

Stand up.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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