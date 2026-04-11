Swalwell Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations, and It's a Disaster

Eric Swalwell thought he was cruising to the California governor's mansion, but now he's fighting to save his political career, and I don’t think even he believes it’s salvageable.

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On Friday, a former congressional staffer came forward, saying Swalwell sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions — once in 2019 and again in 2024. CNN then reported that four women in total have accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct.

The allegations are credible and corroborated. CNN reviewed text messages the accuser sent to a friend shortly after the alleged 2024 assault. "I was sexually assaulted on Thursday," she wrote. "By Eric." Two family members and a friend confirmed she told them about the incident at the time it happened.

Clearly, this is not a vague, years-old accusation floating on social media. This isn’t some crazy lady trying to extort money from him by telling the story that matched the details of an episode of Law & Order: SVU. There's a paper trail.

Clearly, Swalwell’s fellow Democrats view these allegations as credible, and are urging him to end his bid for governor of California. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi both called on him to end his gubernatorial campaign. Pelosi said the allegations "must be appropriately investigated with full transparency and accountability."

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When Nancy Pelosi pulls the rug out from under you, you don't have a floor left to stand on.

Swalwell posted a video response on social media Friday night, and it was a disaster from the opening sentence. "A lot has been said about me today through anonymous allegations," he said, looking directly into the camera. There's just one problem with that framing — the allegations aren't all anonymous. Some women have publicly identified themselves. That's not a technicality. That's a lie, and it's the first thing out of his mouth.

He continued, “These allegations of sexual assault are flat false. They are absolutely false. They did not happen. They have never happened, and I will fight them with everything that I have."

Related: Eric Swalwell's Political Future is Collapsing Fast

But then came the part that should haunt him: "I do not suggest to you in any way that I'm perfect or that I'm a saint. I have certainly made mistakes in judgment in my past, but those mistakes are between me and my wife, and to her, I apologize deeply for putting her in this position."

He denied the assaults. Then, in the very next breath, he apologized to his wife for "mistakes in judgment" and begged the audience not to doubt him. That's not the statement of a man with nothing to hide. That's a man trying to thread a needle that can't be threaded.

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Swalwell says he plans to spend the weekend with family and will have updates "very soon." I’d expect a statement claiming his encounters with these women were consensual. I suppose we’ll see.

Hear it directly from me. These allegations are flat false. And I will fight them. pic.twitter.com/bQSlCquD1U — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 11, 2026

But one thing is for sure. His campaign co-chairs are gone. His party's top leaders have publicly called for him to step aside. Multiple women have now told their stories, and some of those stories come with receipts. The California governor's race may already be over for Eric Swalwell. But the bigger question is whether any part of his political career survives this at all.

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