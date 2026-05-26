James Talarico Falsely Claims That the Bible Is ‘Silent’ on Abortion

The John Milton of modern woke politics is at it again, spreading heretical ideas under the guise of devout Christianity.

In one of several appearances this month on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico pronounced, “I trust Texas women to make decisions about their own bodies.” He rambled, “I don’t think that’s a place for government.” Affirming his radical pro-abortion views, he claimed, “That’s a belief I hold not despite my faith, but because of my faith. Jesus never talks about abortion, the Bible is silent on abortion. We Christians have to take scripture as a whole and make some kind of ethical determination.” Since he obviously didn’t do that — he made the argument for killing babies in cases of rape, as if humans are less human based on who their fathers are — let us do it instead.

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James Talarico: “I trust women to make decisions about their own bodies. I don’t think that’s a place for government. That’s a belief I hold not despite my faith, but because of my faith. Jesus never talks about abortion. The Bible is silent on abortion.” pic.twitter.com/dalwu6JP6F — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 26, 2026

Like all of the devil’s best minions, Talarico is using a half-truth in his lie. Scripture does not explicitly mention the word abortion or procedures to kill unborn babies, though the Jewish law imposes a penalty for killing a pregnant woman’s baby. And like many cultural topics, there are absolutely biblical truths and verses that we can apply to the abortion debate, not to mention a quote from the Apostles dating back to the dawn of Christianity explicitly condemning abortion. “Thou shalt not murder” (Exodus 20:13) does apply to unborn babies.

Some abortion advocates will mention verses where either God destroys a town that includes families (as in Sodom and Gomorrah, Genesis 19) or God orders the Israelites to kill all men, women, and children in a corrupt pagan community (e.g., Deuteronomy 20:17 and Joshua 6:21). But this is not a commentary on abortion, rather a commentary on the rules of just war. It would be much more appropriate to apply such verses to America’s use of the nuclear bomb than to apply them to the murder of unborn babies.

Scripture does specifically comment on the wickedness of killing a pregnant woman’s unborn baby. Exodus 21:22-23 states: “If men quarrel, and one strike a woman with child, and she miscarry indeed, but live herself: he shall be answerable for so much damage as the woman's husband shall require, and as arbiters shall award. But if her death ensue thereupon, he shall render life for life.” This leaves the punishment for what we would call abortion rather vague, but under the Mosaic Law, it is obviously serious and sinful.

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God also testifies in His inspired word to the full humanity of babies from the moment of their creation. Jeremiah 1:5 famously says, “Before I formed thee in the bowels of thy mother [or the womb], I knew thee: and before thou camest forth out of the womb, I sanctified thee, and made thee a prophet unto the nations.” God had already given Jeremiah special graces and a mission even before he was born.

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As for the New Testament, there is no explicit verse dealing with the killing of unborn children, but the Apostles handed down teachings that are not in the Gospels, which their followers carefully preserved. The Didache is a collection of teachings from the Apostles, dating back to the time of their contemporaries. The Didache very clearly states: “you shall not murder a child by abortion nor kill that which is begotten.”

It is remarkable that Talarico previously discovered a heretical Gnostic “Gospel” to support his transgender ideology, but has not bothered to read the authentic and orthodox Didache, nor the above Bible verses. Then again, Talarico seems to make sacrilege a hobby. In comments defending transgender grooming of young kids, Talarico irreverently claimed, "God is nonbinary." He also asserted Jesus Christ was a "radical feminist."

Hopefully, Texans give this blasphemous buffoon the defeat he deserves.

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