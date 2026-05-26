It’s a Time for Choosing II: Do You Trust Trump With Iran — or Not?

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) proudly supports term limits for Supreme Court justices. “The public’s trust in the Supreme Court has plummeted,” he announced in a press release. “Extreme conservatives on the Court have stripped away Americans’ fundamental rights. Term limits and a binding code of ethics will rebalance the Court and rebuild confidence in our institutions.”

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Not just Supreme Court justices: In 2017, Khanna also introduced legislation to limit congressional terms to 12 years. “Enacting term limits will give more voices the opportunity to serve in Congress and bring fresh ideas and new energy to Capitol Hill,” he said. “Being a member of Congress needn’t be a lifetime gig, but instead more people should have the chance to work in public service.”

Oh, by the way, in 2026, Khanna will be running for reelection in Congress yet again — the ninth time(!) he’s run since 2004. (His reelection campaign will be exceptionally well funded, too: Out of all the congressmen in D.C., so far he’s raised the fourth most money.)

And on his official website, the very first priority that Khanna listed is: “Banning PAC and lobbyist money.”

So yeah, clearly not all politicians deserve to be trusted!

In fact, a cynic might argue that no politician should be trusted — that the nature of this profession is incompatible with trust. And maybe that’s fair: Eventually, every politician will break your heart.

(At least, it sure seems that way.)

But I’m not a cynic. I’m a stone cold, unrepentant, dyed-in-the-wool realist. Instead of arguing with reality, I prefer to work within it. And the reality is, if you adopt the philosophy of “Don’t trust anyone,” the cost is too high: You throw out the baby with the bath water.

Yes, you avoid being stabbed in the back, but you lose a lot of good stuff, too.

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So trust your spouse. Trust your kids. Trust your friends and family. Trust your faith. Trust your country. Life is lonely and miserable if you can’t trust anyone!

Just don’t trust blindly — and reserve your trust for the people who’ve proven they deserve it.

Which brings us to President Donald Trump and this on-again, off-again, still-being-negotiated conclusion to the war in Iran. We’ve gone from demanding unconditional surrender to shuffling U.S. diplomats in and out of Pakistan, patiently waiting for the Iranians to capitulate.

Is Trump’s strategy wise? Or would it be smarter to amp up the attacks?

Only time will tell.

But in the short term, it’s created a colossal PR headache for the White House, because the status quo is a political loser: Nobody’s happy with it!

The hawks hate the optics of the Iranian mullahs sitting in the perceptual driver’s seat — thumbing their nose at Uncle Sam, spurning peace deals, and mocking American might. (There’s also a growing fear that the president will cut bait and bail, deciding the juice ain’t worth the squeeze.)

But President Trump is unconcerned with the hawks, because they’re in the minority. They might whine and moan, but at least they’re invested in an American victory. That, at a minimum, puts them on Trump’s side.

Not so with the doves.

Statistically, they’re the much bigger group. They don’t want America to succeed, because victory validates the decision to attack: It’ll mean Trump was right and they were wrong. So, until victory is 100% undeniable, they’re going to wage a PR war to position it as a horrible, terrible, expensive catastrophe. (With the help of the mainstream media, of course.)

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Unfortunately, the current status quo is the perfect environment for such a PR campaign to prosper.

For some doves, their motives are purely partisan: Politics is a zero-sum game, and when Trump wins, they lose. (And besides, if Trump is “literally Hitler,” then by definition, everything he does is evil anyway. No point being on Hitler’s side.)

Sadly, that’s most of today’s Democrats. Even if we discovered an entire arsenal of nuclear bombs being actively constructed in Tehran — alongside ballistic missiles capable of reaching American soil — the Dems still wouldn’t have supported the Iran War, because their constituents hate Donald Trump more than they hate anything else on this planet.

Including nuclear annihilation and the “Death to America” mullahs.

There’s a slightly different calculus at work within the anti-war segments of the GOP. One splinter group hates those war-obsessed “neocons” (especially the ones with Jewish-sounding names) and wants them discredited ASAP. Others hate Israel more than any other country on the planet — including Iran — and simply won’t support a U.S. war when Israel is an ally.

Fortunately, the Groyper-aligned right — with self-appointed spokesmen like Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Thomas Massie, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes — represent a teeny-tiny sliver of the overall GOP. They’re the modern version of trans kids: We hear about ‘em all the time, but their actual numbers are minuscule.

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But because they’re on the same side as the Democrats, they’re being feted, praised, and glorified by the mainstream media.

The overwhelming majority of Republicans, however — our true “silent majority” — are reserving judgment until we see the end result. If the war ends with the Iranians in control of the Strait of Hormuz, its nuclear ambitions unaddressed, higher gas prices, and not much else to show for it, then this war was a big loser. Nobody will be happy.

We spent billions, sacrificed American prestige, and still rolled snake eyes.

But if the war ends with Iran no longer a nuclear nuisance and/or a global troublemaker, then the Iran War was money well spent. (Especially if gas prices snap back.) We sacrificed a little and gained a lot.

Our children gained most of all: Today’s victory in Iran spares our children from dying in tomorrow’s war.

It’s a winning argument — and one that would be helpful in the upcoming midterms — yet it’s one we cannot credibly make until the peace deal is signed. We’re still in the “pain part” of the war. Until we’re in the “reward part,” we face a binary decision:

Do we trust Donald Trump or not?

On Oct. 27, 1964, Ronald Reagan gave his legendary “A Time for Choosing” speech. Notably, not all Republicans chose Reagan’s side: Just like today, there was a loud, noisy segment of the GOP that hated Ronald Reagan and everything he stood for.

And just like today, they were adored by the mainstream media.

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But they were also destined for the ash bins of history, because the mainstream media doesn’t speak for the Republican Party. The people do.

And ultimately, the party’s future belongs to us.

The Groyper-aligned right has chosen not to trust Donald Trump. Because their objections are ideological — and, yes, antisemitism and isolationism are both ideologies — it doesn’t matter what we gain: They’ve already decided that the war was a terrible, horrible mistake.

And until they’re affirmatively proven wrong, they’ll pound the drums for a different war altogether — a war against the Republican Party.

“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny,” Reagan told his audience. “We’ll preserve for our children this, the last best hope for man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.”

It was true then, and it’s true now.

Exclusively for our VIPs: The Best Advice You’ve Ever Received

More than any other president in my lifetime, President Trump has earned the benefit of the doubt. He’s withstood assassins, lawfare, rigged court cases, media slander, privacy violations, serial impeachments, and a helluva lot more. His track record of standing tall in the saddle — and refusing to cede an inch — speaks for itself.

Which is why I choose to trust Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, look at his critics: Tucker Carlson flipped on the Iraq War. He’s flipped on supporting President Trump. He’s flipped on Russia, Islamic terrorism, Christianity, and capitalism. He switches positions more than an OnlyFans model.

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Until Donald Trump proves otherwise, I’ll continue to trust him — and not his critics.

It’s not a blind trust. Both my eyes are wide open. So should yours be.

To quote the Gipper: “Trust, but verify.” This is Donald Freaking Trump we’re talking about — not a career-contortionist like Carlson or Khanna! So yes, I trust President Trump to stick the landing — and end the Iran War on our terms.

Bottom line: Distrusting a trustworthy person because someone untrustworthy says so is stupid. Don’t choose to be stupid.

“Let Trump cook!”

And let’s see what happens.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace-through-strength foreign policy and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.