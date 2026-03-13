James Talarico Used Gnostic Fan Fiction to Rewrite Jesus

There are plenty of odious Democrats out there, but I’d have to argue that the worst of the lot is James Talarico, who is running for the Senate in Texas. What makes him so dangerous is the way he invokes progressive Christianity and twists the words of scripture to fit his leftist agenda.

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Now it looks like he’s not just a progressive Christian, but he’s also an abject heretic. This short sermon clip tells you all you need to know.

Texas senate hopeful James Talarico uses the gnostic 'Gospel of Thomas' to prove that Jesus was a feminist, offering that men must not be male, but must be female, and vice versa. pic.twitter.com/QjGOMPympG — Protestia (@Protestia) March 4, 2026

“In the Gospel of Thomas, which was later omitted from the Bible by Church officials, the Gospel of Thomas quotes Jesus as saying, ‘When you make the male and female one and the same, when the male is not male, and the female is not female, then you will enter the kingdom of God,’” Talarico claims.

Side note: How is it “Christian nationalism” when a conservative Christian mentions Jesus in any way, but a Democrat can take to the stage at a church and utter complete heresy and get away with it?

There are two big problems with this clip. One, of course, is the claim that Jesus somehow advocated for transgenderism. There is nothing in either the Old or New Testaments that even hints at God supporting allowing men to become women or women to become men.

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Instead, we see in Genesis 1:27, “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” Jesus confirms this in Matthew 19:4-6:

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He answered, “Have you not read that he who created them from the beginning made them male and female, and said, ‘Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh’? So they are no longer two but one flesh. What therefore God has joined together, let not man separate.”

Furthermore, in Psalm 139, King David writes, “I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.” God made us exactly the way we are for His glory.

Back in January, I wrote that Talarico “totally misses the point of the gospel altogether,” but in this clip, he misses the entire Bible completely. He claims that the non-canonical Gospel of Thomas “was later omitted from the Bible by Church officials,” but he’s wrong. The Gospel of Thomas was never part of the biblical canon because it’s false.

“The Gospel of Thomas is not a Christian document,” notes John Stonestreet in the Breakpoint podcast. “It was discovered in the twentieth century in Egypt as part of an ancient library of Gnostic sources.”

It’s like saying that former Georgia Bulldog and NFL star Chris Conley’s surprisingly good Star Wars fan film used to be on par with George Lucas’ films, but Disney-Lucasfilm took it out of canon. Or as one X user put it:

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This is like if someone in the year 4000 cited the Jane Austen fan fiction I wrote last Tuesday in which Elizabeth Bennet leaves Mr Darcy at the altar for a Thai lesbian but conceded that this story was left out of the canonical edition of Pride and Prejudice. https://t.co/Wz7nSoWR3y — Cicada meth orgy fungus (@RogueWPA) March 5, 2026

So let’s call this what it is. James Talarico didn’t clarify Christianity; he corrupted it. He took a fake gospel, twisted Jesus’ words into an endorsement of modern gender ideology, and delivered it from a church stage as if false teaching becomes truth when spoken with enough confidence. It doesn’t. The Gospel of Thomas is not Scripture, and Talarico’s argument is not Christianity. It is rank heresy, plain and simple.

When politicians start rewriting Jesus to fit a left-wing script, somebody has to say it plainly. That’s what we do at PJ Media VIP. We expose the fraud, defend the faith, and refuse to bow to fashionable lies. Become a VIP today and get 60% off with the promo code FIGHT.