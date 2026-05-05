Trump Dropped an ICE Rebrand — and Democrats Are Absolutely Losing It

Matt Margolis | 9:34 PM on May 05, 2026
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Leave it to the left to have a meltdown over a single letter.

Last month, President Donald Trump endorsed rebranding Immigration and Customs Enforcement as National Immigration and Customs Enforcement — NICE — and on Tuesday, the White House unveiled updated branding for the agency, complete with a new patch mockup. DHS amplified the rollout on its own X account, and the trolling was, well, quite effective.

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The idea didn't originate in the Oval Office. Comedian Adam Carolla first floated it back in September.

Then in March, conservative influencer Alyssa Marie wrote on X, “I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media has to say NICE agents all day everyday."

Trump promptly endorsed it on Truth Social, calling it a "great idea."

Then on Tuesday came the onslaught. 

Trump posted what many believe to be a potential rebrand on Truth Social, which the Department of Homeland Security reposted on X.

The White House also posted a patch concept.

Looks good, doesn't it?

Naturally, Democrats started flipping out. Because, of course, they did. And obviously, they responded in their usual "classy" way.

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I don’t have to tell you this isn’t what happened. Renee Good attempted to run over an ICE agent with her car, and he fired in self-defense. But facts have never been the left's strong suit when there's a narrative to protect.

But I digress.

This all sounds great, and the reactions from the left are so worth it. But officially changing the agency’s name from ICE to NICE would require an act of Congress to amend the statute that created the agency. Still, the NICE rebrand is a perfect piece of political judo. It reframes the public conversation around an agency the left has spent years trying to demonize. 

Democrats want the word "ICE" to conjure fear and cruelty. Trump wants the media to be forced to say "NICE agents" every single day, in every single broadcast. It's hard to run a "Defund NICE" campaign with a straight face. The left knows it, which is exactly why they're reacting with such theatrical fury.

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Will ICE officially become NICE? Probably not anytime soon. But the mere suggestion has Democrats tying themselves in knots, and that alone is worth it. Sometimes the point of a move isn't to execute it — it's to watch your opponents trip over themselves reacting to it. On that score, this one is already a win.

So, yeah, I'm all for it. Frankly, I'm surprised it wasn't called NICE to begin with. Clearly, Carolla was onto something, and I really hope we see it happen... if for no other reason than to see Democrats lose it.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE TRUTH SOCIAL WHITE HOUSE

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