From Playlists to Press Briefings: Good Lord, Is There Anything This Man Can't Do?

Over the weekend, we saw Secretary of State Marco Rubio getting down in the DJ booth at a family wedding in Florida. At some point in the next 24 hours, he's going to hop on a plane to go have a nice little diplomatic chat with the pope and top Italian government officials. On Tuesday afternoon, he took a few moments out of his busy schedule to stop by the White House to fill in for Karolina Leavitt, who is currently on maternity leave.

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The result? A masterclass in foreign policy.

As I write this, "Rubio 2028" is trending on X.

But no surprises there — the man is a walking, talking bank of knowledge, and he delivers it in a way that makes you think he could run the whole freaking world, and everything would fall in line. At this point, I'm convinced he could run the world while saving puppies from a burning building, but that could just be a 15-plus-year crush talking. (Don't judge. Half the ladies in our audience here have confessed the same and maybe even some of the men.)

Let me calm down and get back to the news. Rubio filled in for Leavitt today, and the whole world was watching, according to the White House. That's a good thing because it received a few important messages.

The eyes of the world are on the White House Press Briefing Room 👀 pic.twitter.com/1FkAHt8gz1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 5, 2026

I'm not going to dive too deeply into the substance of the briefing —it was largely about Iran, and that's not my area of expertise — but I do want to point out a few things he said. Rubio pushed Project Freedom pretty hard. That's the Donald Trump administration's plan to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran's de facto blockade. He made it quite clear that the United States is on defense here. We're not looking to start anything. "There's no shooting unless we're shot at first," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sets the record straight:



"This is a DEFENSIVE operation [...] There's no shooting unless we're shot at first." pic.twitter.com/c43Fsgl6LT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

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And if the Iranian regime is willing to test Trump and the United States, it's not going to go well.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio makes it clear to Iran: DO NOT TEST US



"[Iran] really shouldn't test the will of the United States — at least not under President Donald Trump. He has proven time and again that he will back up what he says.



And if they test him, ultimately, they… pic.twitter.com/9BkNlKUMQs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

Rubio also made it clear that there are two things we can't normalize: allowing Iran to control passage through the Strait of Hormuz and, of course, allowing them to have a nuclear weapon. The two go hand-in-hand. "A nuclear-armed Iran could do whatever the hell they want with the Straits and there's nothing anyone would be able to do about it," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio shuts down critics claiming the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is an "act of war":



"Under no circumstances can we ever allow [Iran] to normalize the fact that they get to blow up commercial ships and put mines in the water. So the response… pic.twitter.com/qII5sUrAQ7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

Secretary of State Marco Rubio lays out yet another reason why Iran CANNOT have nuclear weapons:



"A nuclear-armed Iran could do whatever the hell they want with the Straits and there's nothing anyone would be able to do about it." pic.twitter.com/5akSvMnfB3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 5, 2026

Rubio also brought up that the U.S. will propose a UN Security Council Resolution to defend freedom of navigation and secure the Strait. I actually received an email from the State Department about it while the press briefing was happening:

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The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to hold the world’s economy hostage with its efforts to close the Strait of Hormuz, threats to attack ships in the Strait, laying of sea mines that pose a danger to shipping, and attempts to charge tolls for the world’s most important waterway. At President Trump’s direction, the United States, alongside Bahrain and our Gulf partners, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar, drafted a UN Security Council Resolution to defend freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The draft resolution requires Iran to cease attacks, mining, and tolling. It demands that Iran disclose the number and location of the sea mines it has laid and cooperate with efforts to remove them, while also supporting the establishment of a humanitarian corridor. The United States looks forward to this resolution being voted on in the coming days and to receiving support from Security Council members and a broad base of co-sponsors.

Rubio talked about his upcoming travels to the Vatican to meet with Pope Leo and claims he's not going to smooth things over as most of have suggested, but to talk about a number of issues involving the Catholic Church. He also touched on Cuba, but he didn't really say anything new. He simply reiterated that the regime is incompetent and that the humanitarian crisis in the country has nothing to do with the United States. Even when the Cuban regime was getting Venezuelan oil, it sold most of it to other countries.

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By the way, speaking of Cuba, Rubio actually spoke at U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) in Florida on Tuesday morning at the 2026 Chiefs of Mission Conference. He met with Gen. Francis L. Donovan, and the two posed for a picture in front of a map of the island nation. A lot of people on social media are speculating that this meant Trump's eventual "friendly takeover" of Cuba was a hot topic of conversation. When asked about this during the briefing, Rubio said something like there are lots of maps there, and that was just the one of a country within SOUTHCOM's area of responsibility that we happened to be standing next to, but he also confessed that he would not share what was talked about.

Rubio may as well have winked when he said it — we all know that was a message to the Cuban regime.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited #SOUTHCOM today and met with Gen. Francis L. Donovan. Their discussions focused on U.S. efforts to counter threats that undermine security, stability and democracy in our hemisphere.



The Secretary attended the 2026 Chiefs of Mission… pic.twitter.com/eKirEOWWhz — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) May 5, 2026

Now, back to the fun stuff. Rubio walked in and joked that he was a bit overwhelmed. At one point, he called it "chaos." But he did a great job keeping a room full of dozens of members of the media under control — even if calling on people to ask questions wasn't the easiest of tasks. At various points, he suggested he would do better if he had dice and a laser pointer. At another point, the room burst into laughter when a reporter began talking, and he asked her why they were giggling and if they were mean to her.

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🚨 PRESS SECRETARY RUBIO: "This is CHAOS guys!" 🤣



"You in the black! Yes ma'am."



"Not not you!"



You don't have black on—you have BLUE on! I'm colorblind, but I know blue and black!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/XE2jvFcC2d — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 5, 2026

As he is known to do, Rubio also managed to work some rap lyrics into the briefing. He suggested that Iran should "check themselves before they wreck themselves" (shout-out to Ice Cube) and that they are "insane in the brain" (shout-out to Cypress Hill). As a rap/hip-hop fan myself, I approve of these messages.

If @SecRubio @marcorubio doesn’t hit us with "Mo Money, Mo Problems" at the State Department budget hearing this year… what’s even the point? 😂 https://t.co/MVoepsns2x — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) May 5, 2026

Last but not least, Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich asked Rubio what his "DJ name" is, referring to his Saturday escapades. "You're not ready for my DJ name," he said.

I think a lot of people believe "El President" has a nice ring to it.

"No están listos para mi nombre de DJ".



Jaja.pic.twitter.com/uJweEsXABy — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) May 5, 2026

Anyway, it was fun to watch, and if you can find a video, I recommend watching it for both the entertainment and educational factors. I'll quit gushing now, but as Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) said, the rest of the country is finally waking up to what many of us have known about Rubio all along. He's definitely having a moment.

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🚨Marco Rubio is showing the nation & the world what we’ve known about him for decades!



Rubio is one of the most eloquent, articulate, & incredibly capable statesmen of our times.



President Trump made an EXCELLENT choice in him. He proves it every single day! 🇺🇸 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) May 5, 2026

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