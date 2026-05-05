UnitedHealthcare Learns You Can’t Fix Stupid, Fires Social Media Manager Over Trump Post

When my kids were very young, one of the first words that we banned was “stupid.” No one is stupid, I would tell them; some people just don’t think things through. Well, to borrow from that explanation, I probably didn’t think that all the way through.

Advertisement

While I don’t regret teaching the kids not to use “the S word,” as we used to call it, the older I’ve gotten, I’ve had to face the reality that, yes, some people who otherwise are of sound mind are just stupid. Nowhere is this more evident than on social media. The latest example is a social media manager, of all things, who used to work for UnitedHealthcare. That was until the brass at her employer saw this post of hers, where she gave her take on the most recent assassination attempt on the President of the United States.

Meet Alison King of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Here she is mocking the assassination attempt on Trump and his administration members, and wishing for his assassination.

She does work with @MKTG, @SkolMarketing, and @Optum.

I wonder how their clients and patients feel about… pic.twitter.com/k8W4rpDZSa — Leftism (@LeftismForU) April 27, 2026

Keep in mind, this is a person who gets paid to work as a “professional” in social media, and she’s lacking the good judgment to know you shouldn’t go online to wish harm to someone who’s now had three assassination attempts on his life, and the Secret Service and the FBI both report up to him. Now, that’s stupid. There is no other way to say it.

This dunce’s name is Alison King, and according to Fox News, she was “identified as a social media manager for UnitedHealthcare.” Apparently, she was fired for making a TikTok video where she expressed regret that the president survived this latest attempt on his life, when a shooter targeted President Donald Trump and his administration at the recent White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.

Advertisement

In the video, King says, “We're cooked as a country when my first reaction to hearing the news about Trump's (with a hand motion of a slit throat) attempt was, ‘It was probably fake’…Like, immediately I was like, 'Oh, that wasn't real, probably fake.’” She then added sarcastically, “And the second was 'Aww, they missed? So happy they missed.’ Yeah, that's sad.’”

Fox News Digital reported that a spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare responded to inquiries about King’s post, saying, “Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values. The person who made comments online about Saturday night’s incident at a Washington event where President Trump and many other political leaders were gathered is no longer employed by the company.”

Keep in mind, this is a company that on Dec. 4, 2024, lost its own CEO to a successful assassination attempt. That was when Luigi Mangione allegedly pulled a gun and ambushed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson at point-blank range just outside a hotel where Thompson was to attend a business meeting.

You’d think that a social media manager who worked for that company would know that things like assassination attempts, and online chatter about them, are taken quite seriously by the government, by lawyers, by law enforcement agencies —and, oh, by the way, by your own dang employer.

Do you think she might have learned her lesson? You be the judge.

Advertisement

Liberal on TikTok: “I made a stupid video about the president, the far right found it and posted it on Twitter, and then got me fired from my job”pic.twitter.com/KYDeVKJHmF — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 5, 2026

In this video, King dug a deeper hole for herself, explaining, “I made a stupid video about the president, the far right found it and posted it on Twitter, and then got me fired from my job.”

So, she confirmed that her earlier video was “stupid,” it got her fired, and, thanks to “Twitter,” conservatives were able to expose her. Thanks, Elon!

Notice that at no point is she self-aware enough to notice that just maybe it was her own decision to make the video and post it that really got her fired. This isn’t someone who just didn’t think things through. It’s someone who does stupid things to win stupid prizes, as the kids say.

Now, there is a more serious development here, and King addresses it. If she’s telling the truth — and I really am on the fence on this because I don’t know her — she says someone sent her a physical letter, told her she was doxxed, and communicated what could be interpreted as a cryptic threat against her.

If that happened to you, would the first thing you do be to make another TikTok video, put a hoodie on so your shoulder is exposed, and tell your followers all about it before you even contact law enforcement? Would you be that dumb?

In her second video, King tries in vain to set the record straight and tell her viewers she wants to move on, but as I said, she’s exacerbating her problems. She’s feeding her personal crisis the oxygen it needs to only get even worse for her.

Advertisement

In the process, she rambles to the point where she goes back to attacking Trump and trivializing her own mistakes and errors in judgement, while trying to point the finger at the people who actually noticed what she did. She doesn’t seem capable of seeing the double-standard she’s employing, and she doesn’t seem capable of seeing just how much worse for her this second video will make things.

Towards the end of her second video, King says she just wants “this to go away.”

Yeah, about that. There’s an old saying: “Wantin’ ain’t gettin’.” In other words, you can want any number of things, but if you did something and the consequences are coming hard and fast, the first place you have to look is in the mirror. That’s where the cause of your problem is. Until you fix that, you can’t solve the problem.

The longer you wait before putting that little self-reflective exercise to the test, the more you are likely to repeat your mistakes and make things worse, which is what she's doing.

When I watch the video, she seems young enough that I keep wondering if she has parents in her life who might be able to talk enough sense into her to pull back from the internet for a time. I wonder if she has a lawyer who could do the same. And I wonder if she has any friends or siblings who are mature enough to get her to listen and tell her to just quit talking.

In my years doing crisis work, I’ve handled a few social media-oriented crises, and separately, I’ve interfaced with my share of social media “experts.” This is what I’ve concluded. Social media pros are oftentimes some of the least self-aware people in the communications business. They are very trusting of the platforms, and they are very naïve in terms of knowing what kind of reactions they may get from the nameless and faceless public that dominates the internet.

Advertisement

And like King, even when the fit hits the shan, they almost never do the one thing they should do, and that is take a hard look at the contributions they made to create the mess. This is a time for her to shut up, talk to some grownups, and with an open mind try to realize that she can’t blame the president or anyone else for the situation she’s put herself in.

That’s what I’d like to think. But sometimes, no matter how hard you try, you just can’t fix stupid.

Find out what you’re missing behind the members-only wall. It’s time for you to take advantage of the full catalogue of common-sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. You’ll get access to content you didn’t even know you wanted, and you’ll be hooked. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!