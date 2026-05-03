'DJ' Marco Rubio Goes Viral — and Receives High Praise From... a Democrat?

Is there anything Secretary of State Marco Rubio can't do? The man of many jobs went viral yet again on Saturday night, but he wasn't telling Europe to step it up, managing Venezuela, or dismantling corrupt federal agencies — he was mixing tracks at a wedding.

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White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video on X of Rubio at "a family wedding" in Florida, standing with the hired DJ, apparently instructing him on what to play and how to play it, while several young men in tuxes danced around the room. The song is "Shiver" by John Summit & Hayla, and if you watch until the end, you'll see our dear secretary of State pumping his fist and dancing along to the music.

MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State @MarcoRubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…



Let’s goooooo!!!🎶🎼🎵 pic.twitter.com/P8o79iwmZG — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 3, 2026

It's not clear whose wedding it was, but Rubio definitely appeared to be having a good time. And conservative social media is enjoying the heck out of it. Then again, we do seem to be the side of the aisle that can actually let loose and enjoy life, rather than being so uptight and angry all the time, and I think this current Donald Trump administration is proof of that.

On Sunday, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) appeared on Fox News, and host Peter Doocy shared with him the video of Rubio showing off his musical talent and pointed out that President Trump likes to DJ and control the music at his own events. He asked Fetterman for this thoughts on this important matter. The senator actually had some pretty high praise for Rubio in general.

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"I don't know what's on his hit list," Fetterman said. "But no, what I can say is that I think he's done a really strong job to represent America's interest all across the globe, and that's one of the reasons I voted for him. And now, that's why — I actually voted for Markwayne [Mullin] too, to be the new [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary."

You can watch that full exchange here:

🚨 LMFAO! Marco Rubio goes viral nationwide for PLAYING DJ at a family wedding



DOOCY: "Did you have any idea that so much of our country's diplomacy is being handled by part-time DJs?!" 🤣



SEN. JOHN FETTERMAN: "No, I think I think he, I mean, I don't know what's on his, what on… pic.twitter.com/tNKKS3bae4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 3, 2026

I know we say it often, but it's nice to know there is at least one Democrat who seems to put the good of the country ahead of his party. I know Dems want to primary him, but they should be looking to him as an example of how to be decent people. Anyway...

When Rubio isn't DJing, he's one of the biggest memes on the internet. We've all see the pictures of him sitting in the Oval Office, accepting whatever new job is available, no matter how absurd it is. Well, someone took that a step further this weekend. You may have heard that Spirit Airlines shut down, leaving many passengers stranded. It seems like there's only one man who can save the day.

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I'll leave you with this hilarious video of Secretary Rubio running the now defunct airline all on his own. I mean, if anyone can do it...

Marco Rubio running Spirit Airlines:



Best Rubio video ever pic.twitter.com/zkTQVgVQNj — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 3, 2026

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