Trump Is Purging RINOs, and the Left Is Panicking

Tuesday night's Indiana Republican State Senate primary turned into a political slaughterhouse. Five of seven GOP incumbents who'd stonewalled efforts to redistrict the state in Republicans' favor went down in flames. There was nothing subtle about the message from MAGA voters. They want strong Republicans who will fight the Democrats, not be weak, useful idiots for the left.

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And if there’s anything that Donald Trump has taught the GOP, it’s how to be a fighter.

"He's the boss of the party," Scott Jennings said of Trump on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 Degrees. "He calls the shots in the Republican Party, and if you go against that, he will pour his wrath out upon you, and it doesn't typically turn out well."

That's not spin. That's just reality at this point. Jennings invoked Harry Enten's well-worn observation that going against Trump in a primary means ending up "in the grinder," and Indiana delivered a fresh case study.

And weak-kneed Republicans should take note, because the carnage won't stop in Indiana. Jennings immediately pointed to what comes next: Kentucky's 4th Congressional District in a couple of weeks, where Thomas Massie — arguably the single biggest thorn in Trump's side in the entire House — is staring down a well-funded primary challenge.

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"If you look at what happened in Indiana tonight, and you're Thomas Massie tonight, or you're anybody else in a primary right now where Trump's on the other side of you, you've got to be thinking, this is a bad night for me," Jennings said. The money's there. The will is there. The precedent is being set, one primary at a time.

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Then Van Jones opened his mouth.

Jones went full pearl-clutching, calling Trump a "petty little punching-down bully" and complaining that the president couldn't find the Epstein files or lower gas prices but somehow found time to meddle in state senate races. "I would be embarrassed if I were the President of the United States with the level of crisis that we have, that this is his most important objective and the only thing he's gotten right, apparently, in the past six months," Jones said. He topped it off with a little lecture about sovereignty and kings: "We don't have a king."

Really? He’s playing the King Card?

Of course, Jennings calmly torched Jones’s whole argument with one question: "Do you think that those sorts of rules apply to, say, Barack Obama when he engages in the Virginia redistricting referendum?"

Jones tried to wiggle out of it. "He didn't — he got involved in a ballot measure," Jones said. "He didn't go poking and picking on individual dog catchers and everybody else."

And Barack Obama never endorsed Democrats in competitive primaries before? Give me a break. What a dumb argument to make. So, obviously, Jennings wasn't buying it. "Well, he was picking on the Republican congressman who represented their constituents."

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Trump cleaned up in Indiana State Senate primary tonight. @VanJones68 and I analyze & debate presidents getting involved in state level redistricting matters on @cnn pic.twitter.com/LutBmNpX4h — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 6, 2026

And that was that. Jones tried to lecture about the sanctity of political prerogatives, even apparently forgetting that presidents from both parties have long used their influence to shape their parties, be it by endorsing or recruiting candidates, raising money, cutting ads, etc. What Jones is really upset about here is that Trump has succeeded.

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