If New Orleans Is Doomed, Then Why Aren’t They Evacuating Florida, Too?

Americans have heard versions of the same warning for decades.

Coastal cities are nearing catastrophe!

Ice caps are melting toward disaster!

Entire regions face permanent flooding!

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Sitting at the center of another climate warning is New Orleans; researchers published a study in Nature Sustainability, suggesting residents may eventually face tough choices about whether parts of the city remain viable in the long term.

The study examined how repeated flooding, insurance pressures, infrastructure strain, and population movement could reshape New Orleans in the coming decades. Researchers connected worsening storm risk and rising water concerns to long-term economic instability.

“With this geological frame of reference, we examine the impact of sea-level rise on what may be the most physically vulnerable coastal zone in the world using prehistoric and contemporary patterns of human mobility,” the publication continues. “We highlight the positive aspects of the recently commenced out-migration in this region and argue that the fate of communities landwards of this coastal zone will be decided in the next few decades.” “While climate mitigation should remain the first step to prevent the worst outcomes, coastal Louisiana has evidently already crossed the point of no return,” the paper adds. That’s because rising waters are slowly eroding Louisiana’s coast, including New Orleans, which “may well be surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico before the end of this century,” according to the study’s authors.

One of the study's authors, Vivek Shandas, a professor at Portland State University, called New Orleans “the canary in the coal mine” for climate migration and future displacement concerns.

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No serious person denies that New Orleans faces unique vulnerabilities; much of the city sits below sea level. Hurricane Katrina exposed how fragile levees, emergency planning, and evacuation systems could become under extreme conditions. Louisiana also loses wetlands every year, weakening natural storm protection along the Gulf Coast.

Still, the broader conversation raises questions climate activists rarely clearly answer: if coastal collapse is accelerating exactly as predicted, why does Florida continue seeing explosive population growth? Developers keep building beachfront property, and retirees continue pouring into Miami, Tampa, Naples, and Jacksonville. Insurance rates have surged, but cranes still dominate skylines throughout the state.

Related: It's Official: The Climate Scam Was a Scam All Along

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues overseeing one of the fastest-growing states in the country. The U.S. Census Bureau reported Florida added over 467,000 people between 2023 and 2024 alone.

Some climate advocates argue Florida's growth actually proves the danger because Americans are moving into high-risk areas despite warnings. Others counter that public behavior usually reflects confidence more than panic. Families generally don't spend life savings on homes they believe will sit underwater in 20 years.

Climate debates also tend to flatten history into a simple narrative where warming automatically equals collapse, but human history tells a more complicated story.

The Medieval Warm Period, which roughly lasted from 950 to 1250, coincided with agricultural expansion, population growth, and increased trade throughout parts of Europe.

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Viking explorer Erik the Red established settlements in Greenland during warmer conditions that allowed limited farming. Historians and climate researchers continue debating the exact scale and regional effects of medieval warming, but warmer periods in history haven't always produced universal catastrophe.

Earth’s hottest periods—the Hadean, the late Neoproterozoic, the Cretaceous Hot Greenhouse, the PETM—all occurred millions of years before humans existed. That doesn’t mean we aren’t warming the planet now. In fact, studying past hothouse periods confirms the major role carbon dioxide plays in heating the Earth–no matter where it comes from. Since 1800, carbon dioxide has risen 100-200 times as fast as when the Earth thawed out of its most recent glacial period between 17,500 and 11,500 years ago. Since 1850, global surface temperatures have risen roughly 0.11°F (0.06°C) per decade. Since 1982, they have risen 0.36°F (0.20°C) per decade. Earth’s fossil record links sudden climate change to extinction, for instance in marine invertebrates and marine mammals. Humans won’t likely go extinct, but losing the climate stability that has persisted throughout the entire history of civilization will mean unprecedented adaptation challenges: sea level rise and loss of coastal infrastructure, shifts in regional climate that affect food production, loss of dependable water supplies, more floods and wildfires, and an increased spread of infectious diseases. No people lived on Earth for most of its history; we played no part in the planet’s hothouse conditions of the ancient past. But the planet’s history shows us that carbon dioxide has a strong influence on climate, and that rapid climate change causes major dislocation to animals and plants. We can learn from Earth’s history how our climate system works. These lessons from the past make it clear that we are now the ones changing global climate. Our role is undeniable, but so is our ability to change the future in ways that will make life better for people and other living things in generations to come.

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The Roman Warm Period, earlier in history, also aligned with agricultural strength and imperial expansion across portions of Europe and the Mediterranean world. Civilizations often advanced during stable warming periods because longer growing seasons and improved crop reliability supported larger populations.

None of that proves modern climate concerns are fake. Modern industrial economies, massive coastal populations, and global infrastructure create risks ancient civilizations never faced. Sea-level concerns around vulnerable cities deserve serious study. Engineers, emergency planners, and insurance markets clearly recognize the financial dangers surrounding repeated flooding events.

Problems begin when every repeated warning arrives wrapped in language suggesting irreversible collapse sits right around the corner. Americans remember earlier predictions that entire coastlines would have vanished by now. Many remember warnings about disappearing snow, submerged islands, or cities supposedly facing imminent destruction years ago.

Fear-heavy messaging creates another concern; eventually, after hearing "Wolf!" so many times, people stop listening.

New Orleans deserves honest discussion about infrastructure, flood control, insurance markets, and responsible development. People deserve realistic timelines instead of apocalyptic rhetoric designed for headlines and political pressure campaigns.

America has spent generations adapting to difficult geography, dangerous weather, and changing environments. Engineers redirected rivers, built dams, expanded irrigation systems, strengthened coastlines, and developed cities in deserts once considered uninhabitable. Human progress rarely comes from panic; it usually comes from innovation, wealth, stability, and serious planning.

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Calls to abandon major American cities may generate attention, but plenty of people look at Florida's booming coastline, crowded beaches, and nonstop developments and conclude the country itself doesn't fully believe the most extreme predictions either.

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