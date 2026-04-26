Did D.C. Dinner Shooter Donate to Kamala Harris?

It appears that the crazy California teacher who tried to assassinate President Donald Trump and members of his administration at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday might have donated to Kamala Harris‘s presidential campaign in 2024.

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The Federal Election Commission (FEC) individual contributor database shows that an individual identified as “ALLEN, COLE” who lived in Torrance, California, donated $25 through ActBlue in October 2024, “EARMARKED FOR HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT.” I confirmed the donation data on the FEC site. It is important to note that we do not have official confirmation this is the same Cole Thomas living in Torrance, California, who attempted to shoot up the dinner in Washington, D.C., April 25, but we can say that the contributor’s name and place of residence, not to mention his employment as a teacher, match up with the shooter’s name, place of residence, and job. The UK Telegraph also reported the donation as coming from the shooter.

The donation to Kamala Harris, if it does come from the shooter, is important not so much because donating $25 is a significant amount of money, but because it could give us a clue into why Cole T. Allen was trying to murder Trump administration officials on Saturday. It seems the murderous attempt was premeditated, as Allen was a guest at the hotel and was able to rush the security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton because he was already inside.

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Furthermore, interim D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief of Police Jeffrey Carroll confirmed in a statement to the press that the shooter was armed with "a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives" at the time he rushed the checkpoint.

Trump just posted pictures of the shooter on Truth pic.twitter.com/uSTHIQuZxg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2026

Related: White House Correspondents Dinner: Secret Service Agent Shot but in Good Condition

Last night, President Donald Trump released photos and surveillance footage of Cole Allen during and after his shooting attempt, during which incident Allen injured a Secret Service agent.

Multiple outlets, including the New York Post, have since identified Allen as a teacher with C2 Education, which provides tutoring and test prep services. It appears his employer named him the teacher of the month in December 2024.

The suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, Calif. pic.twitter.com/NexIXXpnev — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 26, 2026

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It is not clear as of right now what his specific political affiliation is, aside from the apparent donation to Kamala Harris, but Fox News Congressional Correspondent Bill Melugin posted on X early on Sunday morning, “Per federal law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation to @FoxNews, Cole Allen told investigators after his arrest that his intent was to target Trump administration officials at the WHCD.”

This marks the third almost-successful assassination attempt against President Donald Trump in the span of less than two years. And many of the mainstream media hacks who were attending the dinner last night, and proudly declaring how they wanted to express their defiance of Trump, have fueled violent hatred with their extreme rhetoric.

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