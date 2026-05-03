Pirro: Cole Allen Had ‘Every Intention to Kill’ Secret Service and Trump

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who was present at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and is prosecuting shooter Cole Allen (pictured above), stated emphatically that Allen was certainly aiming to kill not only Trump administration officials, but anyone who stood in his way, including the Secret Service agent who took a bullet.

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While speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper on State of the Union Pirro discussed the evidence definitively proving that the bullet that embedded itself in a Secret Service agent’s body armor came from Allen’s shotgun.

US Attorney Pirro on Cole Allen: "It is definitively his bullet he hit at that Secret Service agent. He had every intention to kill him, and anyone who got in his way, on his way to killing the President of the United States. This was a premeditated, violent act, calculated to… pic.twitter.com/2J56aWqhzi — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 3, 2026

In response to Tapper’s question, Pirro said, “Well, we have been able to determine which gun it was. First of all, there's video of the defendant shooting at the Secret Service agent. There is also the agent who will tell you himself that he was shot at, and then he returned the fire. But more importantly, Jake, is the fact that we now can establish that pellet that came from the buckshot from the defendant’s …shotgun was intertwined with the fiber of the vest of the Secret Service officer.”

Even Tapper agreed that is evidence definitely establishing Allen’s guilt. Pirro continued, “It is definitively his bullet. He hit that Secret Service agent. He was — had every intention to go [kill] him and anyone who got in his way on his way to killing the president of the United States.”

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A disturbing number of Democrats have taken to social media to simultaneously express contradictory views: disappointment that the shooter was not successful, paired with the assertion that Donald Trump staged the shooting in order to justify building a new ballroom for the White House. Pirro rejected such lies. “This was a premeditated, violent act, calculated to take down the president and anyone who was in the line of fire,” she stated.

Reminding Tapper that his own experience tallied with her description of the event, she added, “And you and I were both in that combat zone, and we know what it was like. It was a very dangerous situation, and but for law enforcement and their quick reaction, this thing could have been much worse.” Allen’s manifesto expressed his willingness to commit a mass casualty event, as he felt everyone at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was "complicit" with Trump’s supposed crimes just by attending. "Most people chose to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor," he pontificated.

Separately, Pirro also confirmed after Allen’s first hearing, during which the radical leftist shooter persisted in remaining silent, that “there will be additional charges as this investigation continues to unfold.” Allen already faces charges of attempted assassination of the president, interstate transportation of a firearm for committing a felony, and firearm discharge during a violent crime. The first charge can bring a life sentence if Allen is convicted.

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When confirming that more charges are to come, Pirro emphasize that Allen — who referred to Donald Trump as an antichrist — aimed “to bring down as many of the high-ranking Cabinet officials as he could.” The new charges will likely deal with Allen’s shooting at the Secret Service agent and his goal of killing multiple people.

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