Secret Service Cagey on ‘Officer-Involved Shooting’

The U.S. Secret Service has confirmed that an officer was involved in a Monday shooting in Washington, D.C. but has yet to release details on any of the people involved.

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Given that a would-be assassin almost broke through security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and shot a Secret Service (SS) agent on April 25, social media users are naturally wondering what happened with the latest D.C. SS shooting. Fortunately, it seems that no officers suffered injuries.

The official X post announcement was very brief, stating merely, “U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding.”

Show host Alec Lace posted video of an apparent press evacuation from the White House after the SS-involved shooting Monday:

🚨 WATCH: Journalists being rushed off the North Lawn into briefing room as precaution after Secret Service shot someone with a gun near the White House pic.twitter.com/Acbz8Fu2mV — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 4, 2026

RedState’s Susie Moore reported:

An armed man was confronted by Secret Service agents. The man was shot by the Secret Service, taken into custody, and is now being treated at the hospital.

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The suspect is reportedly at George Washington Hospital.

The New York Post noted that President Trump was holding an event with small business owners in the White House at the time of the shooting, but that the event went on as planned without evacuation.

Secret Service says officer involved in shooting near White House - as Trump holds business event inside https://t.co/6ckNq6uO0G pic.twitter.com/yZsoNhvilf — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2026

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As noted above, many Americans are still focused on the last shooting that involved the Secret Service, when extreme Trump-hating leftist Cole T. Allen charged a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton while Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and multiple other administration officials were attending the correspondents’ dinner there.

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who was present at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and is prosecuting shooter Cole Allen, confirmed on CNN over the weekend that a review of the video and physical evidence — not to mention the statements of the shooter himself — show that Allen was certainly aiming to kill not only Trump administration officials, but anyone who stood in his way. That included a Secret Service agent who fortunately survived his exchange of gunfire with Allen thanks to his body armor.

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“First of all, there's video of the defendant shooting at the Secret Service agent,” Pirro told Jake Tapper. “There is also the agent who will tell you himself that he was shot at, and then he returned the fire. But more importantly, Jake, is the fact that we now can establish that pellet that came from the buckshot from the defendant’s …shotgun was intertwined with the fiber of the vest of the Secret Service officer.”

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