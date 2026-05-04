Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson: A Dumber and More Unlikeable Version of Commie Mamdani

When her fellow travelers aren't smashing in Starbucks windows to stick it to the man, Mayor Katie Wilson is busy ridding the Emerald City of one of its most iconic Seattle brands. She's busy eating the rich and pontificating about forcing grocery stores to do her bidding. She's like Zohran Mamdani, New York City's mayor, but is less talented and much, much less likable.

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Seattle used to be a place where the arts were bigger than Antifa, food culture was bigger than fentanyl, and where hardworking citizens were prized above homeless addicts. With every utterance or move she makes, however, the humorless, public school teacher–like scold telegraphs her communist priorities for what once was a great American city. These priorities boil down to more homeless, more crime, and fewer jobs.

In a city, in a state, seeing a real-time capital flight due to a statewide, unconstitutional income tax that the left calls a “millionaire’s” tax — that will soon tax all earners — Katie Wilson scoffed when she was recently asked her reaction to the face of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, leaving town. She answered as a nepo baby only could.

"Bye!" she said.

Starbucks was started in 1971 in downtown Seattle. Howard Schultz bought it in 1987 and took it public in 1992 with 140 stores, then grew it to 677 locations by 1995. Today it has 38,000 stores across more than 80 countries.



Katie Wilson was just elected Seattle Mayor on… pic.twitter.com/NSMxPUAczw — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) May 3, 2026

In addition to making it more expensive for businesses to operate in Seattle — even tech companies have moved or reduced their footprint there — Wilson’s response? Tax people harder.

She ain’t stopping!!



This would be ON TOP of the massive tax increases WA Dems passed at the state level.



Katie Wilson: "I do think that we will need to pursue new progressive revenue in order to fund our priorities ... “ pic.twitter.com/LMcMKwU2w9 — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) May 4, 2026

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And she’s giving short shrift to crime fighting, naturally.

I’m no super fan of a surveillance state, but Wilson and her fellow travelers got the legislature to rid the state of so-called Flock license plate reading cameras in response to the Border Patrol being allowed to access this information. As a result, the Seattle mayor ordered her city’s cameras to be turned off and no data collected. Seattle, however, is one of the places where the World Cup will be held this summer. It is, as we say, a target-rich environment for bad actors. Bizarrely, Wilson announced in April that, after talking with her buddies at the ACLU, she'd still have the cameras turned off in the stadium area where all the games will be held, but vowed to turn them on if her office received a credible threat. She herself is probably a security threat because of consorting with the violent far left, as when she used known Antifa members to be her security for at least one campaign event. Let’s hope she has someone trustworthy to serve as the FBI and DHS liaison, because there’s doubt that she would keep a secret from her anti-Semitic terrorist supporters.

After turning off the cameras, including those in the highest-crime areas of Seattle, there was a shooting close to an area where Wilson held an event.

A KOMO-TV reporter asked her about the issue. Notice that she assumed the question was about her well-being and whether she was OK. It wasn’t. Her staffers are not as threatening as Antifa, but watch the spoiled mayor’s aides run interference so she wouldn’t have to answer questions about whether she had any regret about turning off the cameras —images that would help police investigate the shooting.

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The KOMO reporter then conducted an anomalous act of journalism. Amazing! Even in a town of leftist-compliant media members, the reporter told the mayor that being saved from answering the question was a bad look for her.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed the shooting outside her event on Tuesday, for the first time, but was interrupted once again by her press handlers.



Wilson then returned to answer the original question. pic.twitter.com/8LxWTa5tUN — KOMO News (@komonews) May 1, 2026

Wilson ran as a “democratic socialist,” aka a commie, paying lip service to “affordability.” Like Mamdani, she’s learning that her fanboys and fangirls in the media aren’t always willing to cover for her when her communist values crash into common sense.

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