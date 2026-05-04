'Please Keep the Prayers Coming' — An Update on Rudy Giuliani's Health

On Sunday evening, I reported that former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was in a hospital in Florida in "critical but stable condition." We didn't have many details, just confirmations from Donald Trump and Giuliani's spokesperson, Ted Goodman, but now we're learning a little bit more about what landed him in the hospital and his current condition.

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According to Goodman, Giuliani has pneumonia. The former mayor has a restrictive airway disease that he developed after September 11 when he "ran toward the towers to help those in need," so any time he develops a respiratory illness, it comes with a series of complications.

As I mentioned on Sunday, the last video of Giuliani's X account from May 1 features him hosting his show America's Mayor Live, but he has a cough, and his voice is hoarse. He mentions being "under the weather" and apologizes for the lack of strength in his voice, so he obviously had some sort of respiratory illness that took a turn. As Goodman points out, "...the virus quickly overwhelmed his body, requiring mechanical ventilation to maintain adequate oxygen and stabilize his condition."

America's Mayor Live (920): President Trump Says He’s "Not Satisfied" with Iran’s Newest Peace Plan https://t.co/snLdv2inhD — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 2, 2026

The good news is that Giuliani is no longer on the ventilator and breathing on his own. Goodman says that his family and primary medical care doctor are at his side. However, he remains in "critical but stable condition," so he asks that we "please keep the prayers coming."

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"Mayor Giuliani is the ultimate fighter—as he has demonstrated throughout his life—and he is winning this battle," he said. "His family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support. The mayor believes in the power of prayer, and we are feeling that strength today."

Here is his full statement:

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is recovering from pneumonia. On September 11th, Mayor Giuliani ran toward the towers to help those in need, which later led to a diagnosis of restrictive airway disease.



This condition adds complications to any respiratory illness, and the virus quickly… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 4, 2026

Goodman is right about Giuliani being a fighter. He's survived prostate cancer and a serious car accident — he's even survived Democrats' attempt to vilify and destroy him, which is no easy task given that this is the only way they operate, so they have plenty of practice. It's something Trump pointed out on Truth Social:

Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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People across the globe have rallied on social media to pray for the former mayor, but I'm sure he can use all the help he can get. I know I've had a similar illness this past week, and I can only imagine how rough it is on someone who will be 82 years old in a few weeks. Knowing he has the extra condition that complicates it makes it even scarier. Get well soon, sir.

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