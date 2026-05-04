Germany's Indecision on Iran Is Costing Lives

Greetings. We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s warranty. (Oops, sorry, wrong script.)

Welcome to Monday, May 4, 2026. It’s International Firefighters' Day, Melanoma Monday, Bird day, National Renewal Day, National Day of Reason, and National Orange Juice Day

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Today In History:

1780: The American Academy of Arts and Sciences is founded in Boston, with James Bowdoin, John Adams, and Samuel Adams as founding members.

1805: Henry C. Overing buys 80 acres of Throggs Neck in the Bronx.

1878: Thomas Edison's phonograph is shown for the first time at the Grand Opera House in New York City.

1896: The first edition of the London Daily Mail sells for a halfpenny.

1904: Charles Rolls meets Henry Royce at the Midland Hotel in Manchester, England. They go on to form the car manufacturer Rolls-Royce.

1929: Lou Gehrig hits three consecutive home runs.

1932: Al Capone enters Atlanta Penitentiary, convicted of income tax evasion

1942: Battle of Coral Sea begins (the first naval battle fought solely in the air) between Japanese, U.S., and Australian navies and air forces.

1948: The Boston Pops Orchestra, with Arthur Fiedler conducting, debuts Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride."

1953: Ernest Hemingway receives the Pulitzer Prize for Literature for The Old Man and the Sea.

1979: Margaret Thatcher becomes the first woman Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

1984: Dave Kingman's fly ball never comes down (because it got stuck in the Metrodome’s ceiling).

1998: A federal judge in Sacramento, Calif., gives "Unabomber" Ted Kaczynski four life sentences plus 30 years after Kaczynski accepts a plea agreement sparing him from the death penalty.

Birthdays today include: Horace Mann, educator, author, abolitionist; W. Clement Stone, entrepreneur; Howard Da Silva, actor; "Sonny" Payne, jazz drummer; Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian president who was ousted during the Arab spring protests; Maynard Ferguson, jazz trumpeter; Audrey Hepburn; Tyrone Davis, R&B singer; William J. Bennett, Secretary of Education; Paul Gleason, actor; David LaFlamme, electric rock violinist; George Will; Nickolas "Nick" Ashford, songwriter, record producer, and singer; Ronnie Bond, British drummer; John Force, drag racer; and Randy Travis, country and gospel singer.

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Is today your day too? Have a great day!

* * *

I'm not in the mood for mincing words on this topic today. So grab hold of something.

Germany, along with the remainder of the EU, has spent years vying mightily for the diplomatic equivalent of a participation trophy. In the most recent example, cheering from the sidelines on Iran while hiding behind "legal concerns" to avoid doing anything that actually mattered. Pretty much the UK's Kier Starmer, with a German accent. Chancellor Friedrich Merz even had the nerve to go on record on April 27, calling Iran's behavior "humiliating" to the U.S. — thanks for the commentary, Friedrich, truly invaluable.

But you know, it's funny how that works. The moment President Donald Trump threatened to yank troops from Ramstein and slap a 25% tariff on European autos, Merz didn't waste a breath before sprinting to X to announce:

The United States is and will remain Germany‘s most important partner in the North Atlantic Alliance. We share a common goal: Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons. — Bundeskanzler Friedrich Merz (@bundeskanzler) May 3, 2026

Oh, wonderful. Better late than never, right, Mr. Chancellor?

Maybe next time, it might be a good idea for you to work up the courage to reach that conclusion BEFORE the Mullahs and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps start murdering their own citizens in the streets for daring to resist.

But sure — a tariff threat got you there eventually. Real profile in courage you've got there, Friedrich. One question: Where's your military commitment?

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Here it is, Friedrich: Standing on the sidelines and making whimpering noises about a Unified NATO is not getting it done. Your excuses about legalities are a stalling tactic that everyone outside of the EU has already identified. You said it yourself, Mr. Chancellor: "There may come a time when acting is too late". Guess what? That point has already zipped by you last month, while you were trying to keep things at the status quo.

If you think I sound angry and more than a little disgusted — good. You're paying attention.

Merz, along with the rest of the spineless EU, obviously cared more about keeping the oil flowing (And of course the huge tax money collected at the pumps) than they have been about the Iranian citizens who literally paid for that oil with their blood. You want a working definition of "disgrace?" There it is. Look it up — Merz and his EU colleagues have earned the entry.

And here's a guarantee: when the Islamic regime finally falls, as it will, the Iranian people will not forget that betrayal. They will remember exactly who chose cheap oil over their lives while their neighbors were getting dragged into the street, and killed them by the thousands. Think you're going to be able to negotiate your way out of that residual anger? Think again.

As for Trump and his efforts to keep Europe safe by refusing to allow Iran a nuke — I get the distinct impression it's going to take a whole bunch more than a hastily typed post on X to overcome the damage you've done to Germany's worldwide reputation. It should.

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CC: Keir Starmer

Thought for the day: The very same crowd that spent years demanding someone yank Alex Jones off the air has suddenly discovered a deep, passionate commitment to protecting Jimmy Kimmel's microphone. Free speech for me, but not for thee — apparently that's not hypocrisy, that's just principle. Right?

Take care of yourselves today. You're the only one who can.

See you tomorrow.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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