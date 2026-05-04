The Morning Briefing: Elizabeth Warren's Commie Dreams Just Killed 17,000 Jobs

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Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Please just let the octopus do what it wants in the Unmitigated Freedom Tank.

Fauxcahontas got her wish.

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Elitist ghoul Elizabeth Warren has long held a grudge against people who earn their money. The multimillionaire senior senator from Massachusetts has a net worth of several million dollars but likes to pretend that she's down with the struggle like us regular folk.

Yeah... no.

Like all wealthy leftists, Warren has little care for those of us who work for a living. She also has a frothing hatred for corporations that earn money and provide jobs. This is from my HotAir colleague David Strom:

My wife and I were regular flyers on Spirit, and we actually found that it was not only much cheaper than the alternatives, but a better flying experience as well. We didn't mind the "pick what services you want" model of pricing, which so many complained about, because the pricing was upfront (no, the fees weren't hidden), and we could purchase a "Big Front Seat" that was basically First Class for only about $80 more than economy. When Spirit quit serving the route we needed, we had to switch to the primary airline servicing Minneapolis, and the price per ticket almost doubled, and the seats were worse. It made us miserable. By every single measure, things got worse. Spirit didn't die because it could not have survived. It died because the Biden administration and Elizabeth Warren killed it.

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Just like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did when she killed an Amazon project in New York City, Warren celebrated her efforts that would eventually lead to the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.They say they're champions of working Americans, but they really don't care if we're starving or not.

Fauxcahontas is ensconced in a blue state Ivory Tower that shields her from the real world. Almost 20,000 people being suddenly out of work won't interrupt any of her fancy weekday luncheons. She is a classic example of communist elites.

The "have nots" will forever have nothing in Elizabeth Warren's world.

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