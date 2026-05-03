BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani in 'Critical Condition'

Sarah Anderson | 8:00 PM on May 03, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

"We do ask that you join us in prayer for America's Mayor Rudy Giuliani." 

That's what Giuliani's spokesperson Ted Goodman posted on social media on Sunday evening. The former New York City mayor is apparently in a Florida hospital where he is in "critical but stable condition."      

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"Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak," Goodman added, though he didn't touch on the details of exactly why Giuliani is in the hospital in the first place. 

President Donald Trump also confirmed the news on Sunday with a post on Truth Social that reads: 

Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Fans of Giuliani's have also taken to X to share their thoughts and prayers. Both "praying for Rudy" and "prayers for Rudy" are two of the top trending topics on the social media site as I write this on Sunday evening.   

Giuliani, who will turn 82 later this month, has dealt with some health issues in the past. In April of 2000, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer — the same disease that killed his father — after discovering he had an elevated PSA. The former mayor made a full recovery and became a champion for cancer survivors. 

In August 2025, after stopping to help a domestic abuse victim, Giuliani's car was rear-ended in New Hampshire. He suffered from numerous cuts and bruises, a fractured vertebra, and injuries to his arms and legs, which required him to undergo extensive treatment and physical therapy. Days after the accident, President Trump announced his intention to award him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Giuliani also served as Trump's personal lawyer for a time.

A post on Giuliani's x account from May 1 features a video from a recent broadcast of his show America's Mayor Live. At the beginning of the video, Giuliani coughs and says he's a bit "under the weather" and mentions that his voice won't be as loud or strong as it usually is. 

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This is a developing story. We will update with new information as we have it. 

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FLORIDA NEW YORK TRUTH SOCIAL VETERANS

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