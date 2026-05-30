FBI Arrests Man Who Threatened to Kill ICE Officer and Family

A crazed leftist protester outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Newark attracted national attention when he was caught on up-close camera screaming repeated threats to murder a federal officer and his entire family, while a mob physically clashed with officers. The Department of Justice and FBI have since identified and arrested the man.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche re-shared video of the incident and confirmed the arrest in a brief Friday post. Blanche was the official who originally promised to catch the deranged protester, and he wrote, “Told you. @FBI just arrested the man who threatened to kill ICE officers and their families. FAFO.” FBI Director Kash Patel reposted Blanche’s announcement. It does not appear that the DOJ has yet released a name. It seems that the New Jersey man under arrest for kicking and biting ICE officers is a separate criminal.

The unnamed rioter shouted at an officer, as you can watch below, “I’ll kill your whole f***ing family. Your whole f***ing family is dead. Your children, your wife, all dead. I have your face, motherf***er, you're dead. Dead!” Death threats against ICE surged 8,000% last year.

🚨“WE WILL FIND HIM.”



Acting AG @DAGToddBlanche responds after an individual allegedly threatened to murder an I.C.E. officer, his wife, and children.



Todd Blanche says threats against law enforcement families cross a line — and federal prosecutors are treating it as a serious… pic.twitter.com/X58oKlCUxN — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow) May 28, 2026

Blanche reacted to the clip on Fox News by stating that the DOJ had the protester’s face. “And not only threatening the ICE officer, but think about how disgusting this individual is, threatening his family and his children with death. What is this man [the officer] doing? He's just doing his job standing there.“

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It is a federal crime to threaten to murder a federal officer or his immediate family members, Blanche noted. He told Fox, “I promise you, we will find him [the rioter]. And when we find him, we will arrest him, because it is a crime not only to threaten law enforcement, but, not surprisingly, to threaten their families as well.”

The acting attorney general was referring to 18 U.S. Code § 115, which imposes a fine or imprisonment (depending on whether physical assault was involved) for threatening death against federal officers and their families. It is not clear if the arrested protester committed a physical assault on the officer he threatened, but many of his fellow protesters were clashing with officers, so it is possible.

A New Jersey anti-ICE criminal whose name we do have is Brendan John Geier, who faces charges for causing the injuries you can see below by biting and kicking officers outside the ICE facility. “Peaceful protest doesn’t translate to violently attacking federal law enforcement officers,” said Blanche. “Federal officers are protecting United States’ property and facilities. With virtually no local law enforcement support from New Jersey, rioters are regrouping and attacking. We will not tolerate the vicious attacks we have seen in Newark the last few days, and we will make arrests and hold people accountable for criminal conduct.”

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Today @TheJusticeDept charged rioter Brendan John Geier for allegedly kicking and biting ICE officers at Delaney Hall last night. We will not tolerate the vicious attacks on ICE officers we’ve seen in New Jersey the last few days. These riots are clearly not “peaceful protests”… pic.twitter.com/1GrkktCW5E — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 29, 2026

The American left commits political violence on a daily basis.

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