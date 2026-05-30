CBS Torches Stephen Colbert After His Exit

CBS just handed Stephen Colbert the most brutal farewell a network could offer, and it should end all the debate over how and why Colbert got canceled.

Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed officially took over CBS's 11:35 p.m. late-night slot on Friday, May 22, under a new "time buy" deal with the network. Under the arrangement, Allen Media Group pays CBS for the time period, handles all production costs itself, and controls the advertising inventory. This means that CBS doesn't have to spend a dime.

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That's a pretty sharp contrast from what Colbert cost it.

CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show back in July 2025, citing financial reasons. The network said the program was hemorrhaging roughly $40 million a year. At the time, some on the left insisted that the move was political. In their minds, CBS, an anti-Trump network, was doing President Donald Trump a favor by getting rid of one of his critics.

But CBS (again) demolished that narrative.

"With this 'time buy' model, we have shifted an hour that was losing roughly $40 million annually to $15 million in profit — a $55 million swing," the spokesperson said, calling it "a new business and programming model for late night that proactively addresses a network daypart that was cost prohibitive to continue."

So in axing Colbert, the network turned the whole slot profitable. It sure sounds like CBS has now been unburdened by what has been.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, citing Nielsen numbers, the final ratings for the first two episodes of Comics Unleashed averaged about 1.1 million viewers. The first half-hour was a brand new episode, while the second was a rerun from September. As expected, the debut numbers were significantly down on Colbert’s series finale, which drew 6.7 million viewers, the show’s most-watched weeknight episode of all time. However, it was also down from the Late Show‘s final-season average of 2.7 million viewers.

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That $55 million swing truly speaks for itself. The financial case for cancellation was real and decisive. Sure, Colbert went out with a ratings spike, the kind every show gets when audiences tune in to say goodbye. But the math CBS ran wasn't about one big farewell night. Bleeding $40 million a year is a tough pill to swallow.

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Has the financial reality stopped the conspiracy theorists? Nope. As PJ Media previously reported, veteran media reporter Bill Carter recently claimed on MS NOW, without a shred of evidence to back it up, that Trump and his administration were "personally involved" in pushing Colbert off the air.

"The government was pushing to get rid of this man because he was a critic," Carter said. "And, you know, that is so alien to our values that I think most Americans — even people who are kind of neutral about it, maybe not his strong supporters — know this is not something we do. We don't do that. We don't shut people up because they criticize us."

The only thing this conspiracy theory does is make Colbert look like a martyr, which is exactly why he has been pushing the same narrative. One way or another, it will help his post-Late Show career.

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The conspiracy theory that Trump killed Colbert's show requires you to ignore CBS's own public financial disclosures, the straightforward economics of the new arrangement, and the fact that the network is now making money in that time slot rather than losing it. The simpler explanation, that a money-losing show got canceled because it was losing money, remains stubbornly intact.

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