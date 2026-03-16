Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump While Crying Foul Over Colbert Cancellation

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel presented an award during Sunday evening's Oscars broadcast and just couldn't help himself from making wisecracks about President Donald Trump. Asking Kimmel not to act like a typical, talentless left-wing hack is like asking the man not to breathe. While he stood up there trying to be funny — which he pretty much never is — he also took shots at CBS for canceling fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert's program.

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With how bad both Kimmel's and Colbert's shows are, it's a wonder they have lasted this long. Gone are the days of Jay Leno and Johnny Carson, guys who actually knew how to make you chuckle and who could conduct an interview without looking like idiots. Kimmel and Colbert show you what happens when you order late-night talk show hosts from Temu.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Kimmel said, “We hear a lot about courage at shows like this but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it takes real courage. As you know there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS."

CBS announced last year that it would chop Colbert's show, calling it a "financial decision." In other words, nobody watched it, so the network didn't make enough money from advertising revenue to justify keeping it around.

Hilariously, CBS executives released a statement about the cancellation and referred to Colbert as "irreplaceable," while also stating the show would end in May 2026. “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He helped place the broadcast in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television. We made this purely as a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. The show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount did not influence this decision in any way," the statement continued.

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Just prior to the announcement, Colbert chided his parent company for settling a lawsuit President Trump filed for $16 million, referring to the payment as a "big, fat bribe" meant to make sure the merger with Skydance went through. Critics of the cancellation called it a form of political retaliation.

Kimmel, being the single-celled amoeba that he is, also took aim at First Lady Melania Trump and her documentary film, which ended up becoming a pretty big success at the box office. This guy has no class.

“Fortunately for all of us there’s an international community of filmmakers dedicated to telling the truth, oftentimes taking great risks to make films that teach us, that call out injustice, that inspire us to take action, and there are also documentaries where you walk around the White House trying on shoes,” he went on to say. “Oh, man, he is going to be mad his wife wasn’t nominated for this,” Kimmel said later.

This wasn't the first time the late-night host made a fool of himself with politically charged commentary. Last September, following the horrific assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, Kimmel insinuated that a right-winger carried out the assassination, despite all of the evidence pointing to left-wing ideology as his motivation. The guy dated a transgender male and watched "furry" porn. Does that sound like somebody from the right? I don't think so.

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ABC suspended Kimmel for a week over the comments. Nexstar, a broadcast affiliate, called his comments "offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse," and added that it wanted to "move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."

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