Not Sending Their Best: ICE Arrests Dog-Torturer, Child-Abuser, and Baby-Murderer

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is arresting the most despicable and dangerous criminals on a daily basis, including those released thanks to crime-loving Democrats in sanctuary jurisdictions.

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The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrest of a child rapist freed by Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, an illegal alien who tried to murder her own baby, and an alien who tortured dogs. Yet Democrats will go to any lengths to ensure this type of scum stays in our country and preys upon U.S. citizens.

In the first case, on May 4, DHS announced the ICE arrest of UK illegal alien John Young Cotter Johnstone. And he’s a real sicko:

In videos provided to police, Johnstone repeatedly used shock collars on dogs, stepped on their leashes to pull their heads to the ground, and even used their leashes to swing dogs around in mid-air. He now faces four felony charges of willfully torturing, maiming, or mutilating animals… [on] April 2, Clark County officials honored the detainer and turned Johnstone over to ICE custody.

By the way, the reason Johnstone had access to multiple dogs is that he worked at a local animal shelter, despite his illegal status. After his arrest, Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said, “7 of the 10 safest cities cooperate with ICE. We need more state and local politicians to work with us to keep criminals off our streets and out of our country.”

Related: California Bill Allows Deported Illegal Alien Profs to Teach Remotely for Colleges

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On May 5, DHS issued two more press releases. Democrats place an extremely high value on the ability to kill babies in abortion, and in Democrat-run New York, Honduran illegal alien Soili Xiomara Aparicio-Santos decided to go one worse than that and commit infanticide.

Soili Xiomara Aparicio-Santos[…] was convicted in 2018 of second-degree attempted murder, first and second-degree attempted assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. Despite being originally sentenced to 16 years in prison, she appealed and her sentence was reduced to 10 years. Local authorities cooperated with ICE and notified ICE law enforcement about her upcoming release.

Bis exclaimed, “This monster attempted to KILL her own child the day he was born. The Obama administration released this attempted murderer into our country.” Aparicio-Santos has a final removal order dating back to 2014, and ICE has been trying to get custody of her since 2017.

Finally, in case you didn’t already despise Democrat politicians enough, Gov. Spanberger and Fairfax County authorities released an accused pedophile. Fortunately, ICE did arrest him before he could commit another rape. (For reference, an illegal alien murderer released in Fairfax County last year almost immediately murdered another victim.)

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On May 1, ICE law enforcement arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after his appearance in Fairfax County Court. Garcia had been arrested in June of 2025 for felony charges of rape of a child less than 13 years of age, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years of age, use of a computer to commit sex offense with a minor, and distributing drugs to a minor. Following his initial arrest in June, ICE lodged a detainer asking Fairfax County sanctuary politicians to not release this illegal alien from jail back onto the streets. Unfortunately, sanctuary politicians REFUSED to cooperate with ICE. Garcia was allowed to leave court without ICE being notified.

Spanberger and Fairfax County officials have repeatedly protected illegal alien criminals from ICE. As Bis said, Virginia Democrats are playing Russian roulette with their citizens’ lives.

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