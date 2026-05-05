California Bill Allows Deported Illegal Alien Profs to Teach Remotely for Colleges

A California bill would allow illegal alien criminals to continue teaching at state-funded community colleges, even after immigration officers deport them.

Of course, illegal aliens should never be allowed in the country to begin with, let alone given jobs at state-funded colleges. But the crowning violation of federal law and the biggest insult to American citizens would be to continue sending taxpayer-funded paychecks to such criminals after federal officers deported them from the country for their crimes. But that is exactly what California Democrats want to do, because there is nothing they love more than sticking it to Americans to benefit foreign lawbreakers.

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I would say this certainly demands investigation from the Trump administration, which really should cut off all federal funds to California until it stops pouring money into various programs for illegal aliens. Why should taxpayers around the country be forced to fund the anti-law catastrophe that is California? It is already unfortunate enough that the state’s red districts have to pay constantly for the stupidity of California coastal cities.

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As of February, California Assembly Bill 2019 read as follows:

(1) “Deported or detained faculty member” means a faculty member who departed the United States on or after January 1, 2027, who was teaching in a California community college at the time of departure or detention, and their departure occurred for any of the following reasons: (A) Due to immigration enforcement actions by the United States Department of Homeland Security. (B) Voluntarily due to the threat of immigration enforcement by the United States Department of Homeland Security. (C) Due to being denied reentry to the United States after voluntarily departing with the intention of making a brief trip abroad.

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The bill continues:

(2) “Remote teaching arrangement” means an arrangement that allows a deported or detained faculty member to perform, to the extent possible, their instruction and professional duties through distance education or other remote modalities offered by the community college district. (b) A community college district shall allow a deported or detained faculty member of the community college district who meets subdivision (c) to perform, to the extent possible, their contracted instruction and professional duties through a remote teaching arrangement.

Notice that this would apply no matter what the reason was for a deportation. Thus, ICE could literally deport any illegal alien professor for rape or robbery or child abuse or murder, and yet, that professor could still continue teaching remotely and receiving a paycheck from America.

To give a couple of examples of illegal alien criminal educators, we should certainly start with the Los Angeles public school superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, who came to America illegally and whose residence the FBI raided in February as his district was in the middle of a major sexual misconduct scandal.

Speaking of criminal superintendents, illegal alien and repeat offender Ian Roberts worked for multiple school districts. He was the superintendent of Des Moines public schools when federal immigration officers finally arrested him.

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In light of the proposed California legislation, we also have to ask the question: Just how many illegal aliens are working as professors at community colleges in the state to spur such a bill? It seems to me that this might be a helpful hint to ICE to pay visits to California community colleges.

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