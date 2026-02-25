FBI Raids Los Angeles Schools Superintendent, Reported Illegal Alien

The FBI has raided the residence of the Los Angeles public school superintendent, who is reportedly an illegal alien.

Federal authorities have not yet explicitly said why they are targeting the superintendent of one of the largest school districts in the nation, with some speculating it has to do with the massive LAUSD sex misconduct scandal, and others speculating it might be connected to immigration law violations. But we can state that Alberto Carvalho not only actively opposes ICE operations and has allowed teachers to use school resources illegally to protect aliens, he also previously admitted on video to having been an illegal alien himself.

While the FBI did not directly announce the raid, sources from the federal agency did speak to the media. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin posted on Feb. 25, “FBI LA confirms they are currently executing search warrants at two addresses, which a separate federal law enforcement source tells @FoxNews are the home and office of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. LAUSD is the 2nd biggest school district in the country.”

As I mentioned above, it is not clear whether Carvalho is in trouble with the feds in connection with immigration law, with the $250 million LA public school sex scandal, or with something else. But WalkAway movement founder Brandon Straka shared an interesting clip of Carvalho, who also used to be a superintendent in Miami.

FBI agents raid LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s house and office.



On video, he admits he’s been in the U.S. as an illegal alien for over 40 years.



Deport him. No special treatment.pic.twitter.com/hUbhjbZccc — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 25, 2026

“And I want to confess to you, for those of you who may not know, I would be a hypocrite if I did not fight for those who today are facing conditions that over 40 years I faced as an undocumented migrant to this country,” Carvalho said.

"Undocumented migrant" is leftist speak for illegal alien, as if — as my brother always jokes — they arrived at our borders in shining good faith having accidentally forgotten some trifling paperwork. Any foreigner who enters America in violation of our laws is by definition a criminal. The question is — did Carvalho ever obtain his citizenship? And how?

Carvalho even doubled down in the shocking video. “I want to repeat that I would be the biggest hypocrite in the world, regardless of my position today, if today I did not fight for those who find themselves in the same predicament I faced over 40 years ago when I arrived in this country at the age of 17 as an undocumented immigrant,” he pontificated.

He rambled, “Education made me and saved me. I became a teacher, a principal, a superintendent leading the nation's largest district, four times selected as national superintendent of the year. Do not underestimate the power of the immigrant child who may very well become an adult who does well and good by America.” As if that has anything to do with arresting illegal alien criminals. Carvalho went on to assert that ICE was targeting schools, which is false.

Regardless of why the FBI is investigating Carvalho, his story highlights how easy it is for illegal aliens to suck up school resources, taxpayer funding, and jobs that ought to be reserved for American citizens.

