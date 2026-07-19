Australian Media Blames 'Climate Change' for Muslim, Hindu Child Marriage

Leftist media have already tried to blame Trump administration fraud-riddled funding cuts for child marriage, and now Australia’s primary public broadcaster is claiming that we must blame Muslim child marriages on global warming. Obviously the fact that Islam explicitly endorses pedophilia has nothing to do with it.

Advertisement

Australia’s ABC published a piece on July 9 that has rightly attracted a considerable amount of ridicule from anyone who knows basic facts about Islamic — and Hindu — teaching. “The growing intensity of natural disasters across Asia is leading to increasing numbers of child marriages of girls, according to aid organisations,” sobbed ABC. “They're worried this year's El Niño could exacerbate the issue of child marriage.” Incidentally, ABC lied both about climate change and about the reason for child marriage in countries such as Bangladesh.

The featured underage bride, Runa, was 15 when she married a stranger. Runa did end up in a terrible financial situation because of a cyclone, but she also lives in Bangladesh, which is a Muslim-majority country with a serious jihad problem. When natural disasters occur in the United States or Israel or England, they do not result in a surge of child marriages. The key missing piece of information is the fact that in Islam, there is no minimum age for a girl to be married, because Mohammad married Aisha when she was only six and consummated the marriage when she was nine. You can see below how Afghan Muslims are following their evil prophet’s example:

Advertisement

In Afghanistan under Sharia Law at just one hospital:



42 underage girls gave birth in the first five months of this year.



6 were in their second pregnancy.



5 had ectopic pregnancies.



2 mothers died.



A 2 month old was promised for marriage when she reaches just 7 years… pic.twitter.com/6KNIPEyFjl — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) July 18, 2026

ABC primarily focused on Bangladesh, though it did mention other nations, including Nepal, where the majority of the population practices Hinduism with a minority of Muslims, and both religions traditionally endorse child marriage.

Read Also: U.S. Strikes Iran After Regime Kills American Troops

ABC argued that we can somehow solve the issue of child marriage around the world by investing more in climate programs. This is utter nonsense. First of all, even ABC had to admit that there has not actually been an increase in tropical storms due to their fake climate crisis. Secondly, climate alarmists have been wrong on every single major prediction for decades and have not solved a single international crisis.

Advertisement

An absolutely shocking case in Pakistan involves an alleged abduction, forced religious conversion, and underage marriage. It revolves around a girl named Maria Shahbaz. Her father and Christian rights activists maintain that the child was kidnapped last year when she was 12… pic.twitter.com/VxUJTdGsFn — EWTN News Nightly (@EWTNNewsNightly) July 17, 2026

In fact, ABC is so despicable that it is exploiting a 1400-year-old phenomenon of Islamic child marriage, with a little bit of an ancient Hindu child marriage mixed in, in order to fundraise for its pet climate causes.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.