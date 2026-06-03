Anna Paulina Luna Says Code Pink Commies Assaulted Her After Rubio Hearing

Sarah Anderson | 6:47 PM on June 03, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been on Capitol Hill for the last 48 hours, testifying before various House and Senate committees about the State Department's budget for 2027. Or trying to, as many of them didn't really let him say anything. 

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I took one for the team and watched nearly every minute of all four hearings, and I'm pretty sure every single one was disrupted at some point by members of the leftist, China-funded organization Code Pink. These loons were screaming about how he's "killing Cubans," he's a "cuck for Israel," he's a "war criminal," and, the always-original, "Free Palestine."

Here's an example. Yes, the Cuban guy who is trying to free the island nation from a communist regime after 67 years is killing the Cubans. Please.  

I don't know who is more ridiculous: the Democrat in Congress who felt it was important to use our tax dollars to talk about Rubio's shoes, or these Code Pink morons. At least the Democrats didn't actually assault anyone, though. According to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), the Code Pink folks did.

More specifically, they went after her. It all started when Luna, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, questioned Rubio on Wednesday morning about Code Pink's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ties. She asked about Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire living in China who is "funding all these left-wing loons," as Rubio put it. Singham is also the husband of Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans.

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Related: Day 2: Rubio Enters a Hostile Clown Show, and... Well, You Just Have to See This 

You can watch the full exchange between Luna and Rubio here, but they verify that groups like Code Pink have foreign influence and talk about that trip to Cuba they took a couple of months ago that is now being investigated by federal authorities

Luna was one of the last representatives to speak, and apparently, when she left the hearing, she was confronted in the hallway by members of Code Pink. She posted that "the head honcho of Code Pink here on Capitol Hill" actually "smacked" her arm. 

She then said she asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) to ban Code Pink from these hearings (I don't know why they're allowed in the first place). 

She also said she will be filing charges and that witnesses gave reports to law enforcement officers. 

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Later, Luna spoke to TMZ about the matter. She claims there are multiple camera images of the assault. She also mentions that the alleged perpetrator was a female, though she didn't mention a name, and that it was a "group of Code Pink" that actively tried to block her from getting to where she was going. 

Video shows that Code Pink loons were also harassing Rubio after his he left his hearings. He probably has a bit more security than the congresswoman, so there was no physical interaction, but you can see that the best he could do is laugh at their ridiculous taunting.  

He also gave them a big thumbs up: 

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And a smile and a wave (seriously, why are these people allowed to be this close — watch till the end): 

We'll see what happens with Luna's case, but someone truly needs to do something about Code Pink. They're animals. Paid animals.

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CONGRESS FOREIGN POLICY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES MARCO RUBIO

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