Anna Paulina Luna Says Code Pink Commies Assaulted Her After Rubio Hearing

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been on Capitol Hill for the last 48 hours, testifying before various House and Senate committees about the State Department's budget for 2027. Or trying to, as many of them didn't really let him say anything.

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I took one for the team and watched nearly every minute of all four hearings, and I'm pretty sure every single one was disrupted at some point by members of the leftist, China-funded organization Code Pink. These loons were screaming about how he's "killing Cubans," he's a "cuck for Israel," he's a "war criminal," and, the always-original, "Free Palestine."

Here's an example. Yes, the Cuban guy who is trying to free the island nation from a communist regime after 67 years is killing the Cubans. Please.

🚨 NOW: Sec. Marco Rubio just WALKED OUT to a PACKED hearing, and a leftist protestor IMMEDIATELY started raging and yelling 🤣



"MARCO RUBIO, STOP KILLING CUBANS!" the liberal man covered in pink says 🤡



"Repent, repent Marco Rubio!"



Rubio THRIVES off enraging COMMUNISTS 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/MPGAPF0FTb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 2, 2026

I don't know who is more ridiculous: the Democrat in Congress who felt it was important to use our tax dollars to talk about Rubio's shoes, or these Code Pink morons. At least the Democrats didn't actually assault anyone, though. According to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), the Code Pink folks did.

More specifically, they went after her. It all started when Luna, who is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, questioned Rubio on Wednesday morning about Code Pink's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ties. She asked about Neville Roy Singham, an American millionaire living in China who is "funding all these left-wing loons," as Rubio put it. Singham is also the husband of Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans.

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Related: Day 2: Rubio Enters a Hostile Clown Show, and... Well, You Just Have to See This

You can watch the full exchange between Luna and Rubio here, but they verify that groups like Code Pink have foreign influence and talk about that trip to Cuba they took a couple of months ago that is now being investigated by federal authorities.

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Luna was one of the last representatives to speak, and apparently, when she left the hearing, she was confronted in the hallway by members of Code Pink. She posted that "the head honcho of Code Pink here on Capitol Hill" actually "smacked" her arm.

The head honcho of Code Pink here on Capitol Hill decided to try to harass me as I was leaving my hearing with Rubio and smacked my arm. I have no issues answering questions but the moment you touch me you cross a line. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 3, 2026

She then said she asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) to ban Code Pink from these hearings (I don't know why they're allowed in the first place).

I have asked the Speaker to ban Code Pink. I was just physically hit by their head organizer. This is right after I questioned Secretary Rubio about them. It is time Speaker Johnson ban them. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 3, 2026

She also said she will be filing charges and that witnesses gave reports to law enforcement officers.

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Btw these are not “allegations”. It happened. My staff was there when it happened and wrote statements for LEO. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) June 3, 2026

Later, Luna spoke to TMZ about the matter. She claims there are multiple camera images of the assault. She also mentions that the alleged perpetrator was a female, though she didn't mention a name, and that it was a "group of Code Pink" that actively tried to block her from getting to where she was going.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna reveals to @jacob_wass that she was assaulted during the Capitol Hill protest. 😳 pic.twitter.com/MbE7SbnaIM — TMZ (@TMZ) June 3, 2026

Video shows that Code Pink loons were also harassing Rubio after his he left his hearings. He probably has a bit more security than the congresswoman, so there was no physical interaction, but you can see that the best he could do is laugh at their ridiculous taunting.

🚨 LMAO!! Marco Rubio was just spotted LAUGHING in the FACE of Marxist group CODE PINK as they accosted him—



“Rubio you’re a war criminal!! You have blood on your hands Rubio!”



MARCO: 😂



*More melting down*



Rubio’s side job is just INFURIATING the traitor leftists 🔥👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lLjuyBoUql — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

He also gave them a big thumbs up:

Code Pink found Secretary Rubio and started harassing him.



This was his response 😁👍 pic.twitter.com/KgknP3uvUm — Malcolm Davis (@MalcolmDavisGA) June 3, 2026

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And a smile and a wave (seriously, why are these people allowed to be this close — watch till the end):

🤦🏻‍♀️ Code Pink domestic terr0rists harass Secretary Marco Rubio. 🤦🏻‍♀️



“You’re a cuck for Israel,” one of the protesters shouts.



😁👋🏼Secretary Rubio

just laughs and waves

them off.👋🏼😁 pic.twitter.com/5RSj9uGeYq — 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) June 3, 2026

We'll see what happens with Luna's case, but someone truly needs to do something about Code Pink. They're animals. Paid animals.

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