More Than 200 FBI Agents Swarm Fulton County, Georgia, to Investigate 2020 Election Fraud

In what an FBI memo calls a "priority investigation," 260 FBI agents are "surging" to Fulton County, Ga., to look into possible fraud regarding the 2020 election.

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. The FBI has just FLOODED Fulton County, Georgia with hundreds of agents to ramp up the 2020 election investigation, following a raid that seized ballots



Material that was seized is being reviewed, including DATA taken from ballot tabulation machines



Over 200… pic.twitter.com/rCf4eFjsX0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 12, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! A married couple who work(ed) for the FBI were allegedly fired last week after refusing to join the investigation.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) served a subpoena in April for the names and personal contact information of everyone in Fulton County who worked on the 2020 election. The request was slapped down by a judge last week. That didn't stop the the influx of FBI agents from descending on Georgia from offices around the nation to look into more than 700 pieces of evidence, including documents, ballots and tabulation machines, all of which were confiscated in a sweep last January.

FACT-O-RAMA! A recent Georgia audit found that there was a "small but measurable gap between hand-marked and machine-marked ballots, an error rate the secretary of state warns could translate to thousands of mismatches in a high-turnout presidential election."

The evidence has been stored in Georgia since it was collected.

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The agents have a deadline of July 17 to report their findings.

Fulton County officials believe the new wave of agents is "one of the clearest signs yet of the scope and intensity of the investigation."

The Operation Mockingbird media mudpuppies at the Associated Press (AP) are still sticking with the narrative that the 2020 election was on the up-and-up:

President Donald Trump and his allies have made false claims that widespread election fraud cost him the 2020 election. Georgia’s votes in the 2020 presidential race were counted three times, including once by hand, and each count affirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

But what the AP refuses to mention is this: How many of those votes were fraudulent? How many were counted repeatedly? How many of the voters are no longer living in Georgia, and how many are no longer living?

A complaint was submitted to the state of Georgia on July 8, 2022, suggesting the following:

Irregularities in the Recount that lead to the addition of 16,382 votes to the “Batches Loaded Report” (BLR) of December 3, 2020, to the “certified result,” on December 4, which included 3,125 duplicate ballots and 17,852 votes of unknown provenance – that is, for which no physical ballot was in evidence. Additional tabulator results from unreported and unidentifiable tabulators that accounted for 20,713 votes in the November 3rd vote totals .

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BREAKING: Fulton County counted 20,713 votes that did not exist in the 2020 election, according to a public record request.



Trump “lost” Georgia in 2020 by 11,779 votes.https://t.co/pAK59uTAlZ



🔗(@INTHESHADOWSQ)👤 pic.twitter.com/jbj0B1bOOP — Vanessa de Montmartre (@sqldiers58488) May 6, 2024

Georgia prosecutors, including the now-infamous George Soros-backed Fani "gorilla grip" Willis and her boy toy Nathan Wade, tried to prosecute then-former President Donald Trump and various allies of his who dared to question the 2020 election in a sweeping RICO case. Charges against Trump were dropped in November, 2025.

Willis was later fined $54,000 for breaking her state's open records law as she futilely tried to lock Trump up.

Look for the FBI to eventually get the names and contact info of those who worked on the 2020 election in Fulton County, and break out the popcorn maker when the lower-level operatives start to sing like canaries.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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