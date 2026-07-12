Mick Jagger Just Said What Millions of Concertgoers Have Been Thinking

Mick Jagger has spent over 60 years commanding stages, reading crowds, and understanding why people leave home to hear live music.

His conclusion isn't complicated: Fans came to escape their problems, enjoy the music, and have fund.

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They didn't buy tickets to hear lectures.

Asked about Bruce Springsteen's habit of attacking President Donald Trump from the stage, Jagger said performers shouldn't preach to their audience. A Rolling Stones concert should let people forget their mortgages, work pressure, and daily troubles for a few hours. From Breitbart:

Jagger, 82, delivered his opinion on a New York Times podcast last week when Times correspondent David Marchese noted that the Born in the USA singer feels that he needs to impose his politics on his audience at every concert. Marchese claimed that Springsteen “clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth” with his audience. That is a curious way to frame Springsteen’s haranguing of his audience from the stage. In fact, there is little “back” from the audience. With Springsteen, as its all “forth” from the stage. Marchese then asked Jagger how he felt about all that. Jagger, though, was completely dismissive of Springsteen’s need to bully his fans. “The bottom line of my thing, really, is that my job in the live music world is [for] those people that come is to have the best time they possibly can,” Jagger said. “For two hours or whatever it is, to forget all their problems and the problems of the world and their mortgages and whatever, just to give them the best time they can have,” Jagger continued.

Jagger's point is sharp because he doesn't demand political silence from musicians. Songs have carried social and political messages for generations.

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Mick Jagger Says It’s Not His Job to Lecture Rolling Stones’ Fans on Politics



NYT: “Bruce Springsteen clearly sees his job as engaging in a meaningful back and forth.”



MICK JAGGER: “My job in the live music world is for those people that come to have the best time … And you… pic.twitter.com/PmNaTgLjs7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 11, 2026

He draws the line at turning a paid performance into a speech delivered to people who can't respond without abandoning seats that may have cost hundreds of dollars.

Springsteen repeatedly crossed that line during his Land of Hope and Dreams tour. He called Trump “reckless, racist, incompetent, and treasonous” and accused his administration of destroying the American idea.

Anger keeps you young. At 76, Bruce Springsteen delivered a powerful performance on Wednesday, May 27, at Nationals Park baseball stadium in Washington. On the verge of wrapping up his “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour, the rock legend, accompanied by the E Street Band, played hit after hit, along with some lesser-known songs for nearly three hours in steady rain. He also delivered a scathing indictment of Donald Trump, in the US capital the president wants to reshape in his own image. “Our democracy, our constitution, our rule of law are being challenged right now as never before by a reckless, racist, incompetent, treasonous president and his ship of fools administration,” said Springsteen. During his political interludes, the man known as "the Boss" listed the ills the United States is facing under Trump's second term: a politicized Justice Department taking orders from above; the creation of a compensation fund for the January 6, 2021, Capitol rioters; the dismantling of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and its consequences around the world; and the deliberate weakening of NATO.

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Fans who arrived expecting “Born to Run” also received several minutes of Bruce Springsteen's keen political analysis.

After all, for the previous many decades, Springsteen has lived among the unwashed, uneducated, and unwitting yocals, listening to us everyday Americans struggle through life.

Pfft!

Nobody can claim surprise that Springsteen opposes Trump; he's made his politics clear for years. Familiarity with his views doesn't transform a concert ticket into consent for an extended campaign speech.

Springsteen recently defended his attacks as “critical patriotism.” He sees speaking out as part of his public role.

Of course, he has every right to hold those beliefs and express them. Fans also have every right to wonder why they paid premium prices to hear opinions available free on television, podcasts, and social media.

Some 2026 Springsteen tickets started near $200 for New York shows. Other markets saw resale prices climb far higher, depending on the date and seat. At those prices, promoters might consider adding a warning besides “limited view” and “service fees”; tickets include political commentary whether requested or not.

Jagger understands the basic agreement between entertainer and audience. People paid to hear the product that made the performer famous. A singer can discuss politics, but the audience should know whether the evening includes a lecture before handing over rent-sized money.

Transparency would solve part of the problem. Advertise the show honestly: two hours of music, four costume changes, one encore, and a 12-minute denunciation of whichever Republican currently occupies the White House. Fans could then decide whether the package suits them.

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Political writers face the same standard.

You came to PJ Media for commentary, not to sing me “Paint It Black.”

I know my role.

Still, Springsteen may be onto something. Perhaps professional boundaries are outdated. If musicians can become political commentators between songs, I may start warming up my singing pipes between paragraphs.

My family will probably object; my gorgeous wife may restrict me to the couch in the basement; the neighbors may call the police; and PJ Media could lose subscribers.

Mick Jagger would understand.

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