Now We Know What Lindsey Graham’s Official Cause of Death Is

The mystery around Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) sudden death has a medical answer now, and it traces back to a condition that also killed his father.

The DC Medical Examiner's Office has determined that Graham died of an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In plain terms, the senator suffered a tear in his aorta caused by hardening and narrowing of the arteries from underlying heart disease. Journalist Bill Melugin was among the first to report the finding.

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BREAKING: An initial examination from the DC Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) died as a result of “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease”. In layman’s terms, this means a tear in the aorta caused by hardening &… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 12, 2026

Heart disease runs in the family. Graham's father, Florence Graham, died of a heart attack at 68.

The medical examiner's office noted that the case isn't fully closed on paper. "The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death," the office said.

Graham, 71, died on the evening of Saturday, July 11. His office confirmed the news early Sunday morning in a written statement. "On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the statement said. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period." NBC News reported that emergency services were called to Graham's Washington, D.C., residence for what appeared to be a cardiac event.

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ICYMI: Remembering Lindsey Graham's Greatest Moment

Graham had just returned from Ukraine when he died. Hours before his death was announced, he toured a production facility belonging to Ukrainian drone company SkyFall, Ukrainska Pravda reported. He also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alongside Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). The timing has fueled a wave of speculation on social media, with some users floating a connection between Graham's death and the trip. The medical examiner's finding, an aortic dissection tied to preexisting cardiovascular disease and a family history of the same, leaves little room for that theory. However, it hasn't slowed the chatter.

Trump addressed Graham's death Sunday on NBC's Meet the Press. Asked by host Kristen Welker for his reaction, Trump said Graham's death was a big blow to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act. "He's a tough one to lose," Trump told Welker. "He was great. He was unique in every way, actually."

President Donald Trump recalled his last conversation with Graham, who had just returned from Ukraine and was still pushing to pass the SAVE Act. "He was a worker. He was really a worker," Trump said. "He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to get the Save America Act. And I said, well, we're going to get it done, Lindsey. We're going to get it done. I'll see you soon."

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Trump said he learned of Graham's death Saturday night. "I got a message about 1:00 in the morning from one of the people at his office that he had passed away," Trump said. "I just can't believe it. He was like a member of the family to me. It's very tough."

.@POTUS on the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham: "He's a tough one to lose. He was great — he was unique in every way... He was like a member of the family to me. It's very tough." pic.twitter.com/1ql4d8KD5j — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 12, 2026

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